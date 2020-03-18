Helping the veterans

American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Loudon County are gearing up for the second Loudon County Veterans Resources and Job Fair Program.

The program will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28 at the War Memorial Building.

There veterans will find resources covering medical screenings, legal services, food and housing assistance, networking and employment opportunities, education and veterans administration access. A complimentary luncheon will also be provided.

“We have quite a bit more than we did last year,” John Lacko, event chairman and VFW 12135 representative, said. “I would say that in the job providers area we have more job providers this year with more diverse items in various different trades. For example, we got a couple construction companies, we have a furniture company that’s looking for people to help. We have the TVA Knoxville’s looking for help, Knoxville Tree Service, we have (University of Tennessee) facilities who are looking for maintenance people. ... We’re having some things that we haven’t had before in various different capacities.”

Veteran posts present will be VFW 12135 and 5150, along with American Legion 70 and 120.

Despite concerns over the COVID-19 virus, Lacko said the resource and job fair will occur. Precautions will be made.

“We’re going to have medical personnel at the front of the entrance prior to coming inside the auditorium and they will be doing medical questions. ‘Do you feel healthy and well today’ and so forth and go from there,” Lacko said. “They’ll be doing either temporal ... temperature checks. If anybody is sick they will be turned away, unfortunately, and be directed to go to their own providers or home or wherever they can go. If they pass that, they’ll be able to come inside and view the areas for help. We will have plenty of hand sanitizer, I’m sure, the washrooms will have plenty of antibacterial soap. We’re looking at trying to find ways to make sure that we don’t expose anybody, including the personnel who are working the event, to anything that they may not already have been exposed to.”

While last year brought about 35 veterans, event representatives hope to at least double that number.

Lacko believes the figure could be possible now that event representatives have worked more to get the word out through different avenues.

“We were kind of reactionary last year and this year we did a number of things that were proactive,” John Houser, American Legion post 70 commander, said. “First off, last year we started talking about just ideas back in September or October and it was a month later before we were able to start first getting funding and then ordering tables that we could fit out.”

Lacko said 50 tables split about evenly between military resources and job providers will be on hand.

Loudon County Habitat for Humanity will be present to answer questions and offer general information on home ownership, Critical Repair programs and volunteer opportunities.

“Loudon County has an approximate population of 4,500 veterans and military personnel in our community,” Tony Gibbons, local Habitat executive director, said in an email correspondence. “Many of those veterans are aging and may live in homes which could benefit from our Critical Repair program and some may be seeking opportunities to own their own home. Additionally, we want to partner with individuals of all military backgrounds who are interested in giving back to the communities.

“There are several volunteer opportunities where their skillsets would be an invaluable contribution to our efforts,” he added. “Likewise, we hope to forge partnerships with other agencies who will be attending this event to help provide solutions for housing needs for veterans in Loudon County. Habitat for Humanity is positioned to support veterans with housing solutions and provide volunteer opportunities that demonstrate their continued dedication to service.”

This marks the first time Habitat has gotten involved.

“Veterans are unique in the aspect that they’re very proud people, they don’t like to ask for help,” Lacko said. “They may be homeless, they may be physically challenged, they may be people who have PTSD and other issues and they’re not used to asking for help. They’re very proud people. What we’re trying to do here is I am a member of the VFW Tellico Village and we were always looking for the last three years we’ve had this VFW post in the Village, we’re always looking for ways to help the veterans. I’m a Vietnam vet and I remember how it was for me when I came back. I pretty much buried my head in the sand and didn’t tell anybody, wasn’t available for anything.

“... Things are different nowadays and a lot of the guys in my shoes are looking for ways to help the veterans that they’re not really getting,” he added. “The reason Loudon County is we were told last year that this has never bene done before in Loudon County.”

Houser said while the intent is to help those in Loudon County, veterans from other counties can also be assisted.

“If we help one veteran, we’ve done our job,” Houser said. “We’re there to help vets as a service organization and when somebody comes to us and we help them that’s great, it’s what we do. But for us to call people in, I think it’s more proactive and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”