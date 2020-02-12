The Loudon County Baptist Association and affiliated churches are again collecting cereal for the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes.
The local association works with Women Missionary Union volunteers in Southern Baptist churches to collect breakfast items for the many children living in the homes in Chattanooga.
“They house children there and have house parents and four different homes and they look to our churches for aid where they can,” Phil Holmes, LCBA director of missions, said.
The collection is “not just cereal, other food products as well, but specifically cereal in recent years,” he said. The association has been acting as a collection point for “seven or eight years just on an annual basis.”
The homes contact volunteers with WMU to let them know what is needed, and the association spreads the word.
“It stays consistent,” Holmes said. “It’s a pickup truck full of cereal. … We fill the back of the truck up and haul it in there. When they’re (the homes) low on things like peanut butter and jelly and non-perishable items — well, they might be semi-perishable, but it’s not like loaves of bread or anything. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Helping those in need. If they suggest that they need perishable items, then yes, we’d try to do that.”
The collection is primarily an annual event. However, if the homes need other supplies the association can help.
“The drive that they do, I believe they said they get enough food to last them the entire year,” Teresa Wood, LCBA ministry assistant, said. “Pop-Tarts, cereal, oatmeal, a lot of different breakfast items that feed them for the entire year.”
The association is collecting items for the effort until Feb. 20. This year, they are asking for peanut butter, strawberry and grape jelly, boxes of macaroni and cheese and canned tuna.
Wood said the association holds similar collection events throughout the year.
“We have our Boxes of Blessing that we do that we send to Venezuela,” she said. “We send that once a month so we take a collection of food, rice and beans. And we don’t take canned food unless it’s canned meat because it’s heavy and costs too much to send. Baby food, formula, we have families in Venezuela who are connected to our churches here. We have two churches that we send to and they distribute it to the community.
“We also will have the Immanuel House that we will be taking donations for,” she added. “Rather than food, that’s just snack items so when kids come in they’ll have something to snack on. Right now we do a DCS snack basket that we do through the association. We don’t necessarily take donations for that. It’s done by the association. We get a bunch of snacks and drinks and put them in a basket so when kids have to go to the DCS office, they can have a snack.”
