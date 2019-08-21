Heart of Loudon spreads love

A few people are hoping to spread a little cheer and support as they make the best out of a tough situation one heart at a time.
Months after a fire damaged the historic Loudon County Courthouse, residents are using the fence surrounding the building to spread a message of love. The movement is called “Heart of Loudon,” which started after Loudon resident Suzanne Cunningham wanted to “yarn bomb” the fence.
“Honestly, it started as just a fun thing for me to do,” Cunningham said. “I’m a fiber artist, I crotchet mostly, and I wanted to yarn bomb Loudon, and after I decided where I wanted to put it, I felt this would kind of get a lot of exposure being on the main drag in front of the courthouse.
“It turned into a statement of support and love for Loudon, in particular the first responders, the fire department and police that were out here for hours and hours trying to save our courthouse,” she added.
A few weeks ago she drove to the courthouse lawn and placed a crocheted heart on the fence, but sometime later that night the heart was taken down without explanation before daylight.
That spurred the larger Heart of Loudon movement, Jenny Bradford, organizer, said.
“I just thought it was important, because this community is such a small community, that the hate not win,” Bradford said. “I just thought it was important that we maybe do it bigger the next time and try and involve as many as hearts and as many people as we possibly could to really show the love and really show that whoever this coward was that stole a heart wasn’t going to win. We weren’t going to stop.”
A community-wide heart placement was promoted through social media, and on Aug. 11 Heart of Loudon held its first gathering to place people’s creations of love. About 12 hearts were placed, but more showed up just for support.
“We had all different kinds,” Bradford said. “My mom had a woven rug, somebody had done a scrap heart, I did a painting, there was some other knitted, my daughter had done some other pictures on cardboard. So there was just a whole array of different things.”
As of Thursday, those creations were also taken down.
“We know it wasn’t a city official or police or anything like that, that took it down,” Cunningham said. “We still don’t know who did it, unfortunately. We had the OK from the county mayor and not the entire police department but I’m friends with a lot of the cops around here and they thought it was a great idea and assured me that they wouldn’t mess with it.”
Cunningham considered the act “disheartening.”
Still, hopes are the effort brings out the best of Loudon.
“I would like it just to see it bring Loudon together. You don’t get much more innocent or hopeful than a colorful heart,” Cunningham said. “So I’d like to just see Loudon band together in support of each other no matter your stance on politics or faith or whatever.”
Hopes are to get more involved in Heart of Loudon.
“I have reached out to the art teachers of Loudon County to try and get their students involved,” Bradford said. “We have North Middle (School) who hung a heart just the other day, thankfully it has stayed on the fence, so I was just contacted by the art teacher at Loudon High School.”
For more information about future Heart of Loudon placements, contact Bradford at j3nn81@hotmail.com.
“Just that our community is about love and standing together on something,” she said. “This is really just to support the first responders that took care of the fire and the community just to get a smile, and now it’s just become this thing about love winning over hate because whoever’s taking them obviously is upset for some reason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.