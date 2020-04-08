Loudon County Health Department has established a COVID-19 assessment site.
Residents who are concerned they have symptoms can contact the department for consultation and screening and registration procedures for a potential assessment. Staff will talk with residents on the phone and then direct those needing a test to a site where they will have nasal swab collection.
“They should contact their primary care physician, but they can call the health department with any questions or concerns,” Teresa Harrill, local director, said. “Most people with mild or no symptoms do not need an assessment. ... We are getting many calls per day, people concerned about being a contact, concerned that people are not practicing social distancing, others that have symptoms and want to be tested. We take each call very serious and if we don’t know the answer we will reach out to our Regional Health Office for answers. We want our community to be safe and we have to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations in order to slow this virus down.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Monday there were 13 confirmed cases and 158 negative cases in Loudon County.
“The Loudon County Health Department operation during this pandemic is doing what we need to be doing as public health,” Harrill said. “We are doing many of our services via phone. We are answering questions, assessing and providing the COVID-19 test. I am in contact on a regular basis with county mayor, EMA and first responders, medical community to keep them updated on COVID-19 in Loudon County.”
Information on sites for each county can be found at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/remote-assess ment-sites.html.
“Every county health department offers some degree of assessment for COVID-19 testing,” Shelley Walker, state Department of Health spokeswoman, said in an email correspondence. “By ensuring assessment capacity in every local health department, the Tennessee Department of Health has worked to expand capacity into rural areas of the state. Each region has used population per county to distribute resources to increase capacity where needed. All residents have access to assessment at their local health department. We have assured we have a system that allows for testing if needed within approximately 30 miles of one’s location.”
Walker said a priority for testing has been placed on those in high-risk categories, including those in contact with confirmed cases, people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of people, health care workers, nursing home residents, critically ill patients, pregnant women, severely immunocompromised patients and people who have traveled to areas with high case counts.
“It’s important to note the process for testing for COVID-19 is not like that of something such as a rapid flu test that is conducted during a regular doctor’s office visit, with results provided on the spot,” Walker said. “Testing for COVID-19 is conducted in the laboratory, so tests themselves are not distributed to local health departments or other health care facilities. Rather, health care providers take samples from their patients and submit them to a laboratory for testing. ... We are working to ensure that everyone in Loudon County that has a clinical picture consistent with COVID-19 can be tested, and many health care providers in Loudon County and across the state can assess patients for COVID-19 and collect samples to submit for testing.
“People who have concerns about their health should contact their regular health care providers, who can assess their risk and determine if they should be tested,” she added. “Most individuals, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19.”
Walker stressed following guidelines set by the CDC.
“It’s important to remind everyone to take steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and to stay home as much as possible,” Walker said. “For those who must go out for essential needs or services, TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend using cloth face coverings in public.”
For more information, call the Loudon County Health Department at 865-458-2514 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
