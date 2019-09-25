Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School students strutted into school Friday wearing hats for a good cause.
“Hat Day” stemmed from a fifth-grade project started by science and social studies teacher Heather Carter.
“We’re studying engineering, and we’re learning about the engineering design process,” Carter said. “One of the things that we try to do in our teaching here at this school is we try to relate it to real-world events when we can. It just so happened that when we were learning about engineering, Hurricane Dorian was going to be hitting the Bahamas. Just in the back of my mind, I kind of remembered that there was this project that I had about a rescue parachute supply, and I was like, ‘Oh, I should do that,’ and I connected it to the hurricane.”
Students first buzzed with excitement to attempt the rescue parachute project.
“We heard about Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas,” Alyssa Brogdon, fifth-grader, said. “So we were doing this project to act like we were helping them. We were trying to figure out how we could send supplies over there for a little experiment. We made some little parachutes and went on top of the bean stalk and tried to fly down. We had a golf ball to pretend like it was supplies, so we wanted to parachute to be undamaged and the golf ball to stay inside it.”
The project morphed into something more as the students thought about how they could put theory into practice and actually help Hurricane Dorian victims.
“We didn’t want to just pretend,” Iliana Saucedo, fifth-grader, said. “We thought we should actually do something to give to the Bahamas and all that had the hurricane. So we decided to collect money for supplies and stuff to send over there.”
Fifth-graders first started donating money to the cause, pulling money from birthday funds or personal allowances. Students even picked up loose change off the floor. The classroom-based project soon turned into a school-wide fundraiser when hats were introduced.
“Then, us three (Brogdon, Saucedo and Maylee Miller) went to the office to see if any of them had donated money, but they didn’t have any money, so they decided that we could do the hat day,” Saucedo said. “To be able to wear a hat, you have to pay $1. All the money goes to the Red Cross, and then they would buy some supplies to donate it, and then they would donate to the cause.”
Carters’ class goal was $100, and by Friday morning they had surpassed that at $150.
The presentation on the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian made students want to help.
“I wanted to be able to help the people in the hurricanes because a lot of their houses are damaged, so they have to find new houses, new shelter,” Piper Smallen, fifth-grader, said.
“Probably all the food got swept away, and they could use the money to buy food and all that stuff and then give it to the people over there,” Kobe Guillen, fifth-grader, added.
