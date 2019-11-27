A Harriman man is facing charges after becoming physical with local deputies and evading arrest.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Chance Gray and Cole Rogers were dispatched Saturday to Abbott Road in Lenoir City in reference to a 911 hang up. Dispatch told the deputies it sounded like “something was going on at home,” Gray wrote in a report.
Rogers arrived at the home first and told Gray to stay at the back of the home because Christopher Paul Bingham, 48, Harriman, was inside the home. Gray saw Bingham run out of the back of the house.
Gray told Bingham to stop, but he refused, and Bingham fell during the foot pursuit.
Gray drew his taser, causing Bingham to become compliant. Gray noticed Bingham bleeding profusely from his neck, so Gray escorted him back to the residence for medical treatment.
“On the way back to the home, Mr. Bingham then began pulling away from myself and Deputy Rogers, attempting to spin around as if he was going to fight,” Gray wrote in a report.
Gray and Rogers put Bingham on the ground and he continued to resist and attempted to wrap his legs around Gray’s neck. In the process, Bingham broke both deputies’ body cameras.
Gray struck Bingham in the ribs to keep him from locking his legs around his neck, the report reads.
Bingham was then placed in handcuffs and escorted back to the home to treat his neck wound, but Bingham continued to resist. Bingham was placed on Rogers’ car hood to continue treatment of his wound. He was treated on the scene by Priority Ambulance personnel and later transported to the emergency room where he received multiple staples.
LCSO Sgt. Inv. Charlie Cosner spoke with a witness, who said she did not know how Bingham cut his neck. The witness also had blood on her face and clothing.
Bingham said he was cut outside the home because someone made threats to the witness. He would not say who cut him.
Bingham was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 18
• Leisha Marie Carter, 34, Wartburg, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Bryan Cody Copeland, 27, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Dennis R. Hicks, 30, Loudon, was charged with criminal impersonation and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $21,000 bond.
• Rose Anna Lambert, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• Rachel Leigh Simpson, 31, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Matthew Stephen Spurling, 25, Friendsville, was charged with general sessions capias and held on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 19
• James Richard Covington, 40, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Melody Renee Idol, 27, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $45,000 bond.
• Kimberly Ann Ivens, 49, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Brittany Michelle Lyles, 26, Oak Ridge, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $22,000 bond.
• Stephanie Leeann Taylor, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with general sessions capias and released on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 20
• Michael Shawn Cagley, 40, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $20,000 bond.
• Christopher James Darnell, 40, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Quentin Daniel Johnson, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Samuel Eugene McClain, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property and held on $4,000 bond.
• Cody C. McNutt, 37, Harriman, was charged with contempt of court and released on $150 bond.
• Shane Edward Snyder, 35, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held on $10,000 bond.
• William Anthony Stephens, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of juvenile court attachments and held on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 21
• Gale Benton, 38, Rogersville, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Maria Esmeralda Cafadaru, 18, Knoxville, was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Joshua Todd Daniels, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and failure to appear and released on $3,150 bond.
• Ricky Neal Forster, 36, Knoxville, was charged with theft under $1,000 and held on $2,500 bond.
• Jeremy Lynn Lewis, 37, Seymour, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• Vivian Hill Wells, 61, Lenoir City, was charged with evading arrest and held without bond.
• Ashley Blair Yarber, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $3,000 bond.
Nov. 22
• Gregory Cole Ballard, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Amanda Lee Dunlap, 40, Rockwood, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Cody W. Howard, 30, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, open container and a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Kolomona Kipilii, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and vandalism and held without bond.
• Misty Dawn Presswood, 43, Harriman, was charged with theft and held without bond.
• Micah McKinley Wyrick, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with evading arrest and held without bond.
• Jason Russell Boggs, 42, Maynardville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Steven Dailey, 37, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
• Amanda Lee Dunlap, 40, Rockwood, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Adara Leigh Henry, 24, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and held on $2,000 bond.
• Cody W. Howard, 30, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and open container and released on $3,150 bond.
• Melissa Leanne Mink, 34, Harlan, Ky., was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Angela Dawn Murray, 43, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• William James Shubert, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 23
• Shane Hunter Chaney, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
• Walter Isaias Figueroa, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of probation, driving on a revoked/suspended license and financial responsibility law and held without bond.
• James Wesley Fowler, 31, Bessemer, Ala., was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Matthew Gavin George, 23, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and failure to appear and held on $9,000 bond.
• Kimberly Sue Gossage, 41, Loudon, was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault and held on $30,000 bond.
• Bryan Eric Haun, 32, Englewood, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• Terrell Dominique Johnson, 23, Sweetwater, was charged with general sessions capias and held on $20,000 bond.
• Candice Denise Russell, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault and held on $60,000 bond.
Nov. 24
• Jeremy Lloyd Anderson, 33, Charlotte N.C., was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ernest Darrol Black, 61, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule II substance and held on $3,500 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Jordan Samuels was dispatched to U.S. Highway 11 West near Browder School Road in reference to a wreck with an injury. A gold Chevy Impala was on the left side of the roadway on its right side when Samuels arrived. Samuels called for assistance from other officers and fire departments to help get the driver, Black, extracted from the vehicle. Samuels scaled down the embankment to check on Black, and Black was extracted and checked out by Priority Ambulance personnel. While Black was being evaluated, Samuels asked why he wrecked. Samuels noticed Black smelled like alcohol and asked if he had been drinking. Black said the day prior “his wife bought him a bottle of whiskey for his birthday and he partook of some,” Samuels wrote in a report. Black pulled out a prescription bottle without a label from his front pocket that contained an assortment of pills. “Inside the container, I identified two of the pills to be 30 mg of morphine sulfate extended release and three of the pills to be 15 mg of oxycodone hydrochloride, which are all Schedule II narcotics,” Samuels wrote in a report. Black was transported to Fort Loudoun Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment. Crash investigators determined by marks on the roadways and grass that Black lost control of his vehicle for 400 feet from the initial start to the final resting location. Black was traveling west on Highway 11 toward the Loudon County Justice Center, ran off the road left and continued until he flipped his vehicle. Samuels was unable to perform any field sobriety tests due to Black’s injury complaints.
• Susan Elaine Cardwell, 44, Powell, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $300 bond.
• Victor Manuel Diaz Cordero, 51, Orlando, Fla., was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brian Christopher Cox, 47, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lee Dills, 36, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and evading arrest and released on $2,500 bond.
• Brian Melvin Hayes, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $3,000 bond.
• Bobby Lee Littleton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• Antonio Sabino Palacios, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and on $1,500 bond.
• Justin Hunter Plummer, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Lonnie Edward Russell, 50, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
• Gregory C. Selvidge, 53, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Christopher James Willson, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
