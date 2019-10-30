Children dressed head to toe in costumes tagged along with families Thursday at Wampler-Keith Park for some holiday festivities during Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Park After Dark.
“It just allows the kids mainly to wear costumes if they want to — since we will have a costume contest — for more than just one Halloween night,” Zack Cusick, parks and recreation program coordinator, said. “It allows them to have some fun in a safe atmosphere while they can win some good candy and enjoy the time with their family.”
Visitors had their pick of various miniature games, inflatables, hayrides and food. Halloween-themed music played while families walked to each activity, with games resulting in candy handed out by Lenoir City High School’s National Honor Society students.
“We’ve had to add a couple more games this year just to kind of help with the crowding because a lot of times a couple games we’ve had in the past there would be long lines, so trying to add a couple more games to keep the crowds down,” Cusick said. “Keep everybody to keep moving, and opportunities for kids to get more candy. We’ve got different inflatables this year so that will maybe help with the crowding issues. Instead of just a normal bounce house we’ve got a slide and an obstacle course to keep the crowds moving instead of waiting on a time limit, sitting them out and switching people out. ... Instead of a photo op with nice scenery and decorations, we went with more of a scarier theme with some face cutouts for kids and parents can put their faces in and get a good photo op.”
Thursday marked the sixth year Lenoir City has offered Park After Dark, which Cusick said in the past has averaged about 500-600.
“I know a lot of the times this year a lot of the schools and other churches, everybody’s having events around at the same time,” he said. “So I think we’re all kind of competing with each other, I mean which is good because you’re giving the town and the community a lot of stuff to check out and enjoy for this time of year.”
As part of Park After Dark, which was 5-7 p.m., three winners were selected for best costume. Two judges walked around looking for the best ones.
“Most of the time I’ll give (judges) a couple of things to look for is just off the bat a good costume that kind of caught their eye, originality helps,” Cusick said. “It’s easy to buy something maybe off the store rack, but if they put a little more in it or they made it complete from home and it looks good, catches their eye, just having fun with it, that’s always important.”
Kelsey and Thomas Nichols watched as their son, Bryson Nichols, dressed as horror movie character Chucky, bowled a plastic pumpkin. Last week was a first for the family after seeing the sign near the Rock Springs Road intersection.
“We love to have family fun during the Halloween season and we’re always looking for festivals to come to,” Kelsey Nichols said. “He is a big Halloween lover, he’s one to always have different costumes, and this allows for him to come and safely trick-or-treat and have a lot of fun with other kids.”
For Teresa Bunch, the free aspect of Park After Dark played a role in her bringing her five great-grandchildren.
“It’s something that don’t cost anything and everything and they can have fun at it for Halloween,” she said. “It’s better for them because I’m here and their parents are working and going to school and everything. It just makes it easier for me, especially five.”
