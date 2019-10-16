The sound of saws buzzing and hammers pounding echoed in the Hope Haven neighborhood Saturday morning as various civic groups came together to begin construction on a new Loudon County Habitat for Humanity home.
The effort began 18 months ago when Tellico Village Lions Club representative Ed Roeber and Loudon Lions Club representative Audrey Clark thought of a way to bring their clubs together to help the community.
The project now involves 13 civic groups.
“I mean it brings the community together,” Chris Callahan, local Habitat for Humanity family services director, said. “When you have that many civic groups coming together as one, it really brings the community together.”
A couple of groups may have come together in the past to help, but never this many at one time, Callahan said.
“As far as we know, this is an historic partnership — something up to now that has never been done in Loudon County,” Tony Gibbons, local Habitat for Humanity executive director, said in a release. “In fact, for some of the clubs, it is the first time in a long time that the various clubs of the same kind have worked together on a project.”
The house is one of two that will fill out the remainder of the year for Habitat, with another starting in the coming weeks, Callahan said. Hopes are to have both completed in January or February.
“The goal today is get interior walls framed up over there and to get these two exterior walls on the sides up and raised. Anything we do beyond that will be a bonus,” he said.
Habitat volunteer Ed Lindler led interior wall building.
“If you’ve never been to a Habitat dedication and see how excited the family is, because owning a home is never on their radar before they got into this program, and all of a sudden you’re taking them from living in a trailer or an old worn-out house to living in a brand new energy STAR house that in most cases I think is cheaper for them than the rent they were paying,” Lindler said. “I mean this is like magic. This is a dream come true for these folks, and so, yeah, it’s pretty special.”
Lindler has been involved in every house build in Hope Haven.
The house will go to Christie Mills and son, Gunner, who currently live in Lenoir City.
“I guess kind of a more permanent home for me and my son,” Mills said as she worked at the job site. “Right now I’m renting, so this will be ours. It means a lot to me that this will actually be a place he can grow up and make memories. It’s not something there’s a chance I’d have to move.”
Saturday’s group build was a first for some clubs.
“One of the mottos of the Rotary clubs is service to the community,” Gary Ubben, Lenoir City Rotary member, said. “That’s part of our reason for existence is to provide service to the community, and so we try to pick a project each year that accomplishes that. ... We did the special ed project last year with North Middle School and STAR, so that was a little different kind of project, but it’s the same idea providing service to the community.
“This is a good one though because it not only gives us a good opportunity to contribute dollars. It also gives us an opportunity to contribute as individuals in the build project itself, and we’ve got four of us here that are from the Lenoir City club today working on this project,” he added.
The clubs raised more than $30,000 to sponsor the build.
“It just tells me we’re blessed to be able to have sponsors that can provide the funds,” Callahan said.
Not all clubs were present Saturday but will be involved during the construction process. Some club members will furnish meals for workers.
Groups include the Rotary clubs in Loudon, Lenoir City and Tellico Lake, Lions clubs in Tellico Village and Loudon, Kiwanis Club in Tellico Village, Civitan Club in Lenoir City, Ruritan clubs for Highland Park and Ruritan, the Pilot Club in Lenoir City and GWFC Women’s clubs in Tellico Village, Lenoir City and Loudon.
“We feel strongly about giving back to the community to enrich the lives of individuals and groups,” Mary Bright, GFWC Suburbia Women’s Club president, said in a release. “The Habitat Build program is an important part of Loudon County, and we hope our participation will help a Loudon County family reach a goal of being a proud homeowner.”
