Group tired of U.S. 321 delays

A group in Lenoir City wants improvements with a U.S. Highway 321 widening and intersection project that has seen its share of delays.
Stephen Eimers and Steve Arnold in late August formed 321Action on Facebook. As of Monday, 1,800 people have joined.
“As I talk to all these folks, I just kept hearing the same thing, just this sense of resignation that there’s nothing anybody could do, that it was just what it was and they had to live with the status quo,” Arnold said. “That’s not who I am, and certainly not who Stephen Eimers is.”
Eimers and Arnold believe work has posed safety hazards for drivers, workers and pedestrians, particularly with signage, confusing roadway lines and extra traffic on secondary roads.
“Work zone hazards are a very serious concern for the well-being of the traveling public,” Eimers said. “Annually about 800 people die in work zone crashes and this one in particular we have very poor delineation in basically the lines. We have a number of safety issues here and to leave this project open for another year is reckless, it’s just absolutely reckless.”
Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman, recently said a realistic completion goal for the entire project would be spring or summer 2020. A holdup has been with AT&T placing a fiber optic line at the intersection of U.S. 321 and U.S. 11.
Eimers said he has seen frustration in the community.
“There’s clearly anger within the community that this has got to be addressed,” he said.
The road project entails widening two miles from U.S. Highway 11 to Simpson Road East, with the existing roadway expanded to six lanes. Hopes are the changes will reduce congestion and allow better travel times, according to TDOT.
“TDOT staff is committed to continue coordination efforts with AT&T and the contractor to work toward a completion of this project while also looking for opportunities to expedite the completion of the project,” Nagi said in an email correspondence. “The department strives to provide an excellent transportation system, and, upon completion, this project will ultimately provide a safer, more functional roadway that will support future growth of Lenoir City and Loudon County.”
Arnold worries the project’s delayed completion could increase the chance of tragedy as well as a higher traffic count on secondary roads that are not built to handle the load.
“Construction zones are magnets for increased risks for injury and fatality accidents,” he said. “In hearing people talk about the confusion they have driving these roads it’s no wonder. The thing that concerns me is the longer that we delay this and allow this construction project to drag on, the increased risk we’re facing of seeing something truly tragic.
“... So there’s an increased risk to neighborhoods where you’ve got kids out playing in their yards and trying to ride their bikes,” he added. “Heard a story from someone the other day that said one time they could allow their kids to walk to Sonic because they live in the neighborhood behind Sonic, so they can’t do that anymore because their kids have almost gotten run over a couple of times.”
Eimers expressed concern about less severe consequences, including an elevated manhole cover near the intersection heading toward downtown Lenoir City that has caused “significant” damage to vehicles.
“We’re the gateway to the Smokies and we have a significant elderly population in Tellico Village and then others, which with the poor delineation and signage you have people who are making last-minute decisions and that’s dangerous,” he said. “We need better signage there, we need clearer lines. We should be working on removing — roadside safety hardware is itself a hazard, and if it’s not being used or essential at the moment, it should be moved out and then be moved back in.”
Eimers wants TDOT and other road officials to change their way of thinking.
“For me, personally, we have to — TDOT, Tennessee DOT, U.S. DOT and all of our state DOT partners around the country have got to get past this idea that they’re building roads to move vehicles,” he said. “It’s people driving on these roadways and they’ve got to remember that every turn they move people, not cars.”
