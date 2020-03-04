Group says 'thank you' to LHS student

Loudon High School senior Mason Finchum was recently recognized for his work helping veterans assistance program The Lost Vets.
Finchum is a senior who was recruited in August by Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Donna Walker.
Walker was asked by a representative of The Lost Vets for help getting volunteers for a fundraiser concert the group held in October in Loudon Municipal Park. She picked Finchum.
“He volunteered to do it to begin with but then when he was there he was just very open to do whatever,” Walker said. “The event actually got kind of rained out but he was still very happy and motivated. I guess they just really appreciated that he was just so positive and just willing to do whatever they needed instead of being in a bad mood because of the weather or something like that, feeling like it was a chore.
“He was just very open and happy to do whatever they asked of him that day,” she added.
The Lost Vets is a local group that helps feed, house, cloth, pay bills and simply be there for veterans.
“I got to meet a lot of veterans that have served in past wars and I mean it was just a really cool experience to meet and talk with some of them and pull knowledge from them,” Finchum said. “There were other recruits there as well, so I just spent the day talking with them and just helping out any way I could there.”
Finchum had no idea what to expect Feb. 13 when he walked on the basketball court at LHS in front of his peers and the community on senior night and was presented a certificate of appreciation by The Lost Vets. He said the night was “awesome” and “kind of overwhelming.”
“To be a young man at that age and to be willing to help our veterans and everything he did was just — you could tell he was just doing it from his heart,” Willie Franklin, The Lost Vets founder, said. “It wasn’t like he was there to put on a show or anything. He was just there to help them any way that he could. It’s refreshing to see that much patriotism in a young man who has been through as much as he’s been through.
“... He’s a clean-cut, well-mannered young man that seems to be a leader for his other brothers and sisters,” he added. “We just wanted to give him some recognition. Maybe it would make other people look, other kids look and say, ‘Hey, he’s a role model’.”
Finchum will leave for basic training July 1 at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
“I just kind of wanted to do something to better myself,” he said. “I just wanted to set myself up for the best future I could. I’m going to use their benefits and go to college and hopefully get a degree in criminal justice and try to pursue a career in law enforcement maybe.”
Walker said she was also given a certificate for her involvement.
“Honestly, somebody in high school joining the military is a huge deal anyway, so the fact that he saw the benefits and was willing to ... serve his community and his country,” Walker said. “I just think that he’s well beyond his years planning for his future and trying to serve his community and his country to kind of give back and to make his life better than family members or his family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.