Group creates quilts for comfort

A group of women file into the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection fellowship hall each Friday morning with a goal of creating quilts for those in need.
Prayers and Squares has met weekly at the Episcopal church in Loudon since 2007, and with the many helping hands of volunteers, quilts are tied with the intention of love.
The group, established at Loudon’s Episcopal Church of the Resurrection by Diane VanKoughnet, meets the specific needs of those in the community when necessary. Outside of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection’s walls, the quilting group is an international ministry created in 1992 in San Diego, Calif., at Hope United Methodist Church.
“We make quilts for a variety of things — good things and bad things,” Gloria Andrzejewski, Prayers and Squares member, said. “Baptisms and weddings, illnesses, deaths, surgeries. It’s just our way of saying that we love you and care about you.”
Each quilt is a group effort as the church congregation blesses them before fabric makes its way to the volunteers on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings. Even after being blessed, volunteers continue praying for the person who will soon receive the quilt throughout its creation.
“The quilts are tied rather than quilted per se and they’re blessed in church on Sunday, and then afterward they come over to the hall here and ties are tied, and a prayer is said with each tie for the person for whom the quilt is intended,” Andrzejewski said.
“Most of us start with a prayer picking a fabric and then a prayer while we’re sewing it and creating it so it has prayers from the very beginning,” Erlys Ploeger, Prayers and Squares member, said.
Prayers typically consist of healing, comfort and peace, but they vary depending on the cause.
The quilts, thoroughly made with colored ties that correlate with the quilt’s theme, have a personalized aspect since they also include the receiver’s name and the month and year the quilt was blessed.
Prayers and Squares welcomes anyone in need of a quilt to request one through a form the church offers, and those desiring a quilt do not have to be members. In fact, Prayers and Squares has made waves internationally with their handmade creations.
“We actually have quilts that have gone around the world,” Andrzejewski said.
Prayers and Squares has sent quilts to Chile, Japan and South Korea. More locally, they also made quilts for churches affected by tragedy, such as the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, which faced a fire in 2015, and the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church after a 2008 shooting that left two congregation members dead.
No matter the cause, the desire to help others is the common thread between quilters because they know how much the completed quilts will mean to those who requested them.
“It’s something that’s really special to all of us,” Andrzejewski said.
“It provides comfort for the receiver knowing that somebody cares,” Ploeger added. “For us, it just pulls us together, fellowship of the group, and the prayers are a very important part of this.”
Prayers and Squares meets at 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
