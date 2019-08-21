Loudon County Grand Jury last week handed down indictments for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and sex with a minor.
The three were part of 56 indictments presented by 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office.
David Tyler Miles faces first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft of $10,000-$60,000.
Miles was arrested in February after calls came in of “shots fired” at 8:16 a.m. at 165 Lee-Hi St., Lenoir City. Deputies found the victim, Dakota Marshall Willard, 23, dead from two gunshot wounds to the chest and back of the head.
Miles was found later in Knox County in a stolen vehicle and in possession of a stolen shotgun.
“An observant citizen saw the suspect’s vehicle and recognized it to be the same vehicle and tag that we had released via social media earlier this morning,” Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said in a release at the time. “That citizen contacted Knox County E911 and officers from the Knoxville Police Department ... and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and initiated a stop that led to the capture of Miles.”
A preliminary hearing June 26 led to the grand jury presentment.
Miles’ case was set for arraignment Monday at the old Loudon city hall, which is serving as a temporary non-jury site for Loudon County Criminal Court. He is represented by attorney Harold Balcom.
Myers case heard
Jurors also indicted Leslie Myers, who was charged with the attempted murder of her husband at their residence in Greenback.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Thomas Spradlin, Matt Fagiana, Chance Gray and Cody Bengel responded to a call April 7 at a residence off Highway 95. The female caller alleged her husband tried to kill her by strangulation. The man called 911 and said he had been stabbed.
“The victim could not come out of the house due to his injuries,” Spradlin wrote in a report. “Cpl. Fagiana could see blood all over the kitchen floor. The victim opened the door and I could see that he had been stabbed multiple times.”
The man was taken to a couch where first aid was administered. A “massive blood trail” followed from the kitchen to the living room. Spradlin saw lacerations on the man’s arms, chest and both legs. The man claimed he was in bed when Myers stabbed him.
One of Myers’ children gave a written statement at the time, claiming the two were arguing and Myers yelled “get off of me and he’s trying to kill me,” according a report from Spradlin.
After being transported to the hospital, LCSO Inv. Patrick Upton said Myers admitted to cutting herself.
“She said she was a vessel from God and that she wanted to kill him,” Upton said at the time. “... She did say she wished him dead. I don’t really know the motive or whatever as far as with her. ... Usually when we have these there’s a girlfriend or greed or just a domestic fight that went bad, but this one don’t know, could be all of the above.”
The man was asleep at the time of the stabbing.
During a hearing in May, Loudon County General Sessions Court Judge Rex Dale deemed there was “proven probable cause” against Myers. She was also indicted on additional counts for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault that were brought before grand jury from a prior incident with her husband in November, according to a release from Johnson’s office.
Myers is represented by Balcom. Her case was set for arraignment Monday.
Bingham case heardGrand jurors heard testimony from former LCSO Inv. Jason Smith last week, now a detective with Lenoir City Police Department, on an investigation regarding Courtney Michelle Bingham and a minor who was 16 years old between Nov. 1-Dec. 3.
According to a release from Johnson’s office, Bingham faces 32 counts, including four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, a Class B felony for eight to 32 years; four counts of aggravated statutory rape, a Class D felony for two to 12 years; eight counts of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure, a Class C felony for three to 15 years; eight counts of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape, a Class E felony for one to six years; and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, a Class E felony for one to six years.
“Bingham was originally arrested on one count of aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor by electronic means in December 2018 after the allegations of sexual impropriety came to the attention of Detective Smith and he concluded his investigation,” a release from Johnson’s office reads. “The case has been moving its way through Loudon County General Sessions Court since that time.”
Bingham is represented by attorney Robert Hinton.
