Loudon County grand jurors on Monday were scheduled to listen to cases involving Courtney Bingham for rape and exploitation of a minor, along with David T. Miles, who in February was arrested for first-degree murder.
Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, declined comment on either case, noting by law he could not say what happens in grand jury. Instead, he pointed to a report that will be available sometime this week through Loudon County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Harrelson’s office. The report could not be viewed by News-Herald presstime.
Miles has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property and held on $2.1 million bond. The Loudon man was arrested Feb. 11 in connection with a shooting death in Lenoir City.
Miles was found in Knoxville after fleeing the scene of the shooting at 165 Hi St., Lenoir City, in a stolen vehicle and in possession of a stolen shotgun.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene after a call of “shots fired” when they found a man, identified as Dakota Marshall Willard, 23, dead from a gunshot wound to the head and chest.
A witness, who also lived at the address, was forced to go into a bedroom and close his eyes and he then heard two gunshots, according to a report from LCSO Lt. Patrick Upton.
“When he opened his eyes he found Dakota Willard was on the couch and had been shot,” Upton wrote in the report. “He had waited (until) he heard the vehicle drove off and then got up and went to (a) nearby family member and 911 was called.”
Miles’ pretrial was held in June. Jed Bassett, assistant district attorney, is handling the case for Johnson’s office, while Harold Balcom is representing Miles.
Bingham faces rape and exploitation of a minor charges when she was taken into custody in December after a father brought his teenage son to the justice center in reference to an alleged relationship the boy had with her.
“(The boy) reported that he had met Courtney at church and they had formed a relationship in the past few months,” LCSO Sgt. Jason Smith wrote in his report at the time.
The teen noted he had multiple pornographic images from Bingham on his phone that were sent from her. Most appeared to have been taken by Bingham, according to Smith’s report.
Bingham is represented by attorney Robert Hinton, while Alyson Kennedy is handling the case for Johnson’s office.
