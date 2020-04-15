Gov. Bill Lee on Monday extended a stay-at-home order through the remainder of April.
Lee’s decision comes on the heels of the governor first issuing the order April 2, which would have ended Tuesday. Executive Order 27 ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time April 30.
“I appreciate once again Gov. Lee’s flexible and data-focused approach in extending his Safer at Home executive order,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said in a statement Monday. “The numbers are improving and the curve is flattening. This is exactly why an extension is needed. As we begin to prepare for a new normal, we must be certain the peak is behind us. Only then can we safely ensure the health of both our people and our economy.
“We must beat back both the virus and the economic disruption it has created. Gov. Lee has set us on a path to do so,” he added.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday that total confirmed cases in the state were 5,610, with 109 deaths. More than 1,600 people have recovered. Loudon County had 16 cases, 11 recoveries and 258 negative cases.
“However, until a treatment is widely available, we have to remain vigilant to incorporate social distancing and good hygiene in our daily routines or we have a very serious risk that this disease could come roaring back and erase all the progress that we have made to date,” Lee said. “Until a vaccine or a therapy is widely available to Tennesseans, this virus will be a present reality for us to manage and consider whenever we are making decisions.
“However, it’s clear that our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end,” he added. “So we’re left with a clear but complicated task. We have to reimagine how to conduct business in a society so that we can operate our economy safely and confidently while continuing to suppress the spread of COVID-19.”
Lee hopes to open “reboot” the state’s economy in May.
“Until that time, our unified command team will continue to consult with experts, analyze all the available data and monitor CDC recommendations for the remainder of this month,” he said. “Beginning in May we begin a phased reboot of our economy.”
