Good Sam nabs large grant

Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County recently received a $49,750 grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee to provide dental help to needy residents.
The nonprofit received a $5,000 planning grant in June that identified ways to expand dental services.
The news is “tremendous,” Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said.
“Once we decided to go full force into the dental and do more than just extractions the word got out and people were — really we are overwhelmed with people wanting help and we’re encouraged by that because we wanted to do more than extractions,” Black said. “We want to help with the cleaning, we want to help with just maintenance and education and starting early. It is going to help us a lot because we had never had dental in our budget.
“We helped with dental over the last eight or nine years, but we never had it as a line item in the budget until this past year,” she added. “We were basically spending almost $1,200 a month on dental and we budgeted this year I think $15,000 and that money was just going to be coming out of our general donations coming in.”
Black has said Good Sam’s biggest goal in the next few years is breaking a cycle where dental is the last thing considered by clients.
“Now we can focus a little bit more on people when they when we’re offering just cleaning service,” she said. “Hiwassee (College) that closed, (Tennessee) Wesleyan group bought it and they are still doing the training in the schools so we are able to take them down, or give them a voucher to go down there and get their teeth cleaned. So that freed us up with that. Instead of just — we want to meet the critical need, which was for so long extractions, but now that we do have some other funds and other partners, we can start meeting these needs that can help them before they get to the critical, like the cleaning, and now we can help them with just dental care.
“We’ve got a lot of educational things that we’re trying to present,” she added. “We’re putting dental supplies in our food distribution. When they get their groceries, we actually have a kit and however many people are in that family we’ll give them each a kit with toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss and other items that can help them with their teeth.”
Hopes are the money will last a couple years, Black said. Good Sam will also continue its financial commitment for dental.
Carol Crawford, one of two Good Sam dental coordinators, said as many as six people in a day stop by the office needing dental services.
“We’re hoping for preventative, you know, cleanings, fillings,” she said. “Mostly we were focused on extractions because that’s what our clients were focused on, but we’re hoping now that through education — we have put in a little packet with our food orders of dental, a toothbrush, a timer, instructions how to brush their teeth, so we’re trying through education to trying to get our clients to be more proactive with their dental care.”
Vouchers available
With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Good Sam began giving basket vouchers Monday for its distribution Nov. 23 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Vouchers will be given through Nov. 22.
“We’re doing it three weeks this time for the vouchers to kind of spread that out so it’s not so jammed up here on Monday,” Black said. “We’ll have plenty of vouchers for the Thanksgiving baskets. We will make more vouchers if we need and they do have to have that voucher to be able to show up to pick up the food. We’ve already started stocking up, Evelyn’s (Edwards, pantry manager) been bringing in food like crazy, and so it’s going to be a good healthy amount of food to give out.”
Good Sam last year gave 9,104 pounds of food during the basket emphasis.
The nonprofit Monday also started giving vouchers for coats as part of KARM’s Coats for the Cold. Black said Good Sam had 100 vouchers to start.
“You can pick up a coat at any KARM store if you have one of their vouchers,” she said. “You have to get one of their vouchers from a local participating — like we are participating and I know that the Catholic church is participating and Central United Methodist picked up some vouchers, too, so that’s coming up and those are available, too.”
Coats are available at KARM beginning Nov. 11, Black said.
