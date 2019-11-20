God's Child program ramps up

Inside the main office of Loudon County Baptist Association sits a Christmas tree decorated with tags containing the name of a child needing help at the holidays.
The tree is part of the God’s Child program, which was started last year by LCBA to provide an outfit, new pair of shoes and at least one toy from a wish list for each child. The plan this year is to help 125 children.
Families are chosen based on those involved in the Head Start program, which includes services in health, family well-being and early learning.
God’s Child started after Maria Chun, Head Start representative and wife of the Rev. Valentin Chun of Iglesia Bautista La Cruz in Lenoir City, saw a need in the community.
Items collected last year were distributed to families at Kingston Pike Baptist Church.
“We had a huge turnout last year,” Teresa Wood, LCBA ministry assistant, said. “We had about 250 people and it was wonderful. If you can imagine, just the opportunity to share Christ with these families was wonderful, but seeing the looks on these kids’ faces getting gifts — I know that’s not what it’s about but for children their faces just lit up, they were so excited, and being part of that is just so fun. Just goes to show how you can share the love of Christ and the difference it makes in people’s lives.”
Collections this year began near the end of October and will need to be complete by Dec. 2. A Christmas party will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Central Baptist Church.
“There’s a means to an end and the means is giving us an opportunity to share the love of Christ so that the end would be that people come to know Christ truly as their savior and Lord,” Phil Holmes, LCBA director, said. “That’s our motivation. It’s not about just doing a good deed. A good deed could be done and people still spend eternity in hell. So our hope is that through our effort of ministering love to people they will see that it’s the love of Christ, it’s not our love, but it’s the love of Christ that makes the difference.”
About 76 children still need a sponsor. Wood said the community’s response has been big so far.
“These families really need these items,” Wood said. “Having three children of my own I know how fast they grow. They’re outgrowing shoes, they’re outgrowing clothes and not everybody has the opportunity to buy new things for their kids throughout the year. Usually at the beginning of the year people will buy school clothes and things like that for their kids, but when you get the middle of the year they’re probably grown. My kids have grown two sizes. This gives an opportunity for them to have things that are their size and really help out those families that need the help.
“At Christmas time it’s difficult for some families because not only do they have their normal bills and normal things, electricity bills go up in the winter time, so they’re spending more money and having more expenses at Christmas time and then they want to bless their children. These kids look forward to that,” she added.
For Amy Kirkland, helping out is simply the right thing to do. She watched her daughters grab tags off the LCBA tree.
“Just to teach these kids to give back and to show the love of Jesus through something as simple as making a Christmas special for someone that’s got way less than we do is something I hope I can infuse within my babies and just to look out and make a difference,” she said. “How we can make a difference in obviously Christmas is such an easy excuse to do that just that, but we plan maybe starting a tradition of Thanksgiving night, so Black Friday, maybe going out and letting the girls pick out gifts for these kids. I know that’s why we’re doing it and not going out for Black Friday for ourselves but for them. I appreciate the chance of what they’re doing to give us an opportunity to do this.”
Crockpot chili and homemade cookies are still needed for the Christmas party. For more information on ways to help, contact Wood at teresalcba@gmail.com or 865-986-2292, or stop by the office 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
