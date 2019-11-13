A Georgia man is facing charges after being caught with stolen credit cards Nov. 6 at a retail store off U.S. Highway 321.
Brendan DeBoer, deputy director of the 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force, was notified that Lucky Monday Ike, 48, Acworth, Georgia, was making suspicious purchases with credit cards at the store in Lenoir City.
Lenoir City Police Department met Ike, who had possession of two credit cards in his shirt pocket with names that were not his.
Ike allowed officers to retrieve his identification from his rental car. DeBoer noticed a wallet in Ike’s vehicle contained numerous other credit cards that also did not have his name.
Ike had made two purchases with these credit cards Nov. 6 and four purchases Nov. 5 at the store. The total of purchases was $2,899.89.
“A check through U.S. Bank showed that three of these credit cards were obtained fictitiously and were possessed without the account holders’ consent,” DeBoer wrote in a report.
Ike possessed at least five stolen credit cards, which constitutes identity theft trafficking.
Ike was charged with six counts of identity theft, identity theft trafficking and theft over $1,000 and released on $212,000 bond.
Nov. 4
• Jacob Fredrick Hurst, 37, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $7,500 bond.
• Rose Anna Lambert, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• Kyle Jameson Miller, 29, Kodak, was charged with a general sessions capias and released on $4,000 bond.
• Carlos Rodriguez, 29, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Paul A. Sackett, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 5
• Juan Louis Carrillo, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and held on $1,500 bond.
• Bradley J. Clowers, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Melinda Ballenge Connatser, 51, Friendsville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Anna Maria Carolina Curley, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Maurice Alexander Johnson, 28, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Nov. 6
• Samuel Douglas Branum, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Rachel Ann Davis, 21, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation and released on $29,000 bond.
• Shawn DeWitt Key, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $300 bond.
• Kerstin Renea Lively, 24, Oliver Springs, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
Nov. 7
• Cherie Haley Renee Bradburn, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jamie N. Ramirez, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, open container and violation of implied consent and held without bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Andrew Lee was dispatched to North H Street in reference to a loud music complaint. Lee located a vehicle playing loud music in a parking lot. The vehicle was running and the driver, Ramirez, was in control of the vehicle. “During the encounter I observed an open container of alcohol between the driver’s legs along with multiple empty containers of alcohol in the passenger floorboard,” Lee wrote in a report. Lee could smell alcohol coming from Ramirez’s breath, and Ramirez had watery eyes and slow, slurred speech. Ramirez refused to provide a breath sample for chemical testing. Lee inventoried Ramirez’s car and located 10 empty containers of alcohol and one partially full container.
• Alexis Christine Rodgers, 18, Philadelphia, was charged with underage consumption and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 8
• Tonya Denise Crawford, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jacob Clark Hamilton, 28, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Todd Derek Dossett, 35, Knoxville, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $150 bond.
• Brett Charlton Whitehead, 31, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
Nov. 9
• Shelby Martin Baker, 34, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Fernando Jimenez Gonzalez, 28, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Addison Isaiah Selvidge, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, theft over $1,000, violation of probation and a criminal court capias and held on $16,000 bond. Loudon Police Officer James Cogdill was dispatched to Grove Street for a possible domestic incident. Dispatch said two people were arguing in an apartment complex parking lot, and the caller said one of the people pulled a firearm from the back seat of his truck. Cogdill spoke to a witness who said the men had left the area before Cogdill’s arrival. The witness said one man was driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers searched the area, but made no contact. Loudon Police Department was called back to Grove Street when witnesses said the red Avalanche had returned. Cogdill approached the apartment the suspect was believed to be in. He observed a man, who matched the description, carrying a rifle. Cogdill commanded the suspect to drop the rifle and put his hands up. “He did not comply with demands and ran back into the apartment,” Cogdill wrote in a report. Officers determined the Avalanche’s tag was stolen out of Blount County. After receiving a search warrant, officers located Selvidge hiding in a bedroom closet.
Nov. 10
• Jacob Lance Denault, 28, Maryville, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 11
• Jade Noriko Arthure, 20, Orlando, Fla., was charged with criminal simulation, theft over $2,500 to $10,000 and evading arrest and held without bond. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher observed a gold Lexus SUV traveling on Interstate 75 northbound while involved in a traffic violation. After attempting to pull the vehicle over, the SUV continued traveling until it exited at the Exit 72 mile marker. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed entering into a fast food parking lot. The SUV’s occupants had fled on foot, and during a search of the area, Arthure, the passenger, and Elias R. James, 21, Lenoir City, were found behind a trailer parked behind a business on U.S. Highway 72. The vehicle was verified by the National Crime Information Center as stolen out of Florida and James had the key to the stolen vehicle around his neck. Troopers searched Arthure’s purse and recovered a fake $50 bill. “The defendant stated they use that to ‘trick people’,” Fletcher wrote in a report. James was charged with theft over $2,500 to $10,000, fugitive from justice and evading arrest and held without bond.
• Joseph W. Byrd, 29, Maryville, was charged with burglary and theft of property and held without bond.
• Ryan Michael Griffin, 32, Powell, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Mark W. Rugala, 31, Maryville, was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Michael Leon Smallen, 37, Harriman, was charged with criminal impersonation, manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule IV substance, simple possession/casual exchange and a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.