Gas prices continue to drop

Motorists are taking advantage of plummeting gas prices following a flurry of conflicts between the United States and Iran three weeks ago.
Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, believes recent de-escalation between the two countries is the primary reason for decreased prices.
“With Iran and the United State de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up,” he said in an email correspondence. “For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up.”
The average price in Tennessee is $2.36 per gallon, which is three cents less than two weeks ago. However, the average remains six cents higher than December and 37 cents higher than January 2019.
The average in Loudon County is nine cents lower than the state average.
“I guess we’ve been blessed to live in this part of the country that we do because there’s a lot of traffic, this is the heaviest travel between (Interstate) 75 systems in the state, it’s as busy as it is in the state,” Eddie Simpson, Loudon County road superintendent, said. “Our gas prices have always stayed low; they’ve always been low market everywhere else. You travel out of state in any direction you want to and they’re higher, and I think it says a lot of Tennessee and the retailers because they don’t run a gouge, they’re just trying to hold down there, barely make a living and that’s all they’re trying to do, but I think it’s good that it’s set low.”
Despite crude oil price fluctuation and growing geopolitical concerns with Iran, the national gas price average has held steady at $2.58 since the turn of the new year.
“A healthy and growing level of domestic gasoline stocks, alongside decreasing demand are two factors helping to minimize gas price fluctuations,” Jeanette Casselano, American Automobile Association spokesperson, said in a release. “In the last week, about 32 states saw pump prices push less expensive by just a penny or two or saw no change at all.”
DeHaan projects the United States will continue to see lower prices for another month.
“We have a closing window of opportunity that will last about four more weeks in which we could see falling prices as demand for gasoline weakens but by mid-Feburary, that trend may wrap up,” he said. “I don’t expect to see prices fall more than 10-20 cents by then, but some clearance sales may happen in early February as refiners begin seeing challenges getting rid of the gasoline they’re forced to produce. Bottom line — enjoy the falling prices while they last, and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran.”
Simpson hopes prices remain low, especially with the increase in home-soil fracking. The United States produced last year its most oil in 14 years thanks to the North Dakota Bakken Shale Play.
“I think they will stay low. Of course, if war were to break out, they’ll go up a little bit,” Simpson said. “I think since we’ve began drilling again ourselves, fracking or whatever they want to call it ... now that we’re a high producer, then I think that helps us keep them low. As long as we keep the barrels around 60 bucks or so, then I think we’ll continue to sell more gas at a reasonable price.”
