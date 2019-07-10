Gary Christian returns to God

Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City invited Gary Christian to take to the pulpit Sunday to share his testimony of returning to God after the brutal death of his daughter, Channon Christian, in 2007.
Christian, who heads motorcycle club the Shepherds RC, invited club members to attend during the church’s annual Biker Sunday. Pews were filled with black leather vests and tattooed arms eager to hear Christian’s message.
He began with a lighthearted introduction about his daughter.
“(Channon) wasn’t perfect. I’d be the first one to admit it,” Christian said. “As I think about it, there’s three major flaws that she had. One: shoes. ... The second flaw that I could think of is clothes. It must be given at birth to all the women, I don’t know. The third flaw was Toyota 4Runners. When she graduated high school with honors, I got her a 4Runner. I knew I couldn’t afford the clothes and the shoes.”
Christian then described his active role in the church throughout his life.
“Y’all have never met anybody quite like me. I’m very unusual,” he said with a smirk. “You see, I’ve been a Christian ever since the first breath I took on this earth.”
In his youth, Christian played drums in his church and was ordained to become a minister by the time he was a senior in high school. Though his plans to preach God’s Word did not come to fruition, he kept a close relationship with God.
“Since I became a father, I prayed every day,” Christian said. “I asked the Lord for one thing consistently: to protect my children, keep them from harm. They were everything to me. They were my life.”
The sermon took a heavy turn when Christian recounted the last time he saw his daughter alive. Before heading to work, Channon spouted off her plans to spend time with her friends and boyfriend. Little did Christian know, his competitive “I love you more” game with his daughter before she left for work would be the last time he would be able to say the powerful words.
After Channon failed to come home later that night and didn’t show up to work the next morning, the Christians knew something was amiss. The family attempted to navigate the complicated legal system in order to file a missing persons report, but when the police explained filing the report would be difficult to do since Channon was over 18, the Christians took the case into their own hands.
They were soon able to find where Channon’s phone last pinged, which gave them a lead in where she could be. Police later informed the Christians of Channon’s death after they took charge in investigating her disappearance. Police revealed that Channon and her boyfriend, Christopher Newsom, were victims in a carjacking that ended in rape, torture and murder, carried out by a group of five in East Knoxville.
When Christian was informed of his daughter’s passing, his life changed. He immediately resented the Lord.
“I screamed, they say at the top of my lungs, at God,” Christian said. “I screamed at my Lord and Savior. I asked him where he was when all of this happened. Why didn’t he protect them? I screamed at God at the top of my lungs that I was done with him. Here’s the worst part of it: I meant it. He failed me. One thing I asked God to do, and he let me down.”
As the double murder investigation deepened, Christian spent 400 days in the span of 11 years in the courtroom, which hardened his heart.
“Every day that I spent in that courtroom, I learned to hate more,” he said. “Every day that I spent in that courtroom, I plotted a plan on how I was going to kill five people. It was the only thing that was important to me.”
Christian took many steps back to highlight the importance of hindsight. One theme he noted heavily was God’s inability to control everything on earth.
“People come up here and say God is in control,” Christian said. “They’ve been hit and hit and hit with a rock. God does not control every little thing that happens on this earth. God won a war at Calvary. He won that war through Jesus Christ, but the battle is still going on. Our enemy is not man, it’s evil, and evil is here to kill, to steal and to destroy everything it can and to keep as many people from knowing Jesus Christ as possible.”
As a way to cope with Channon’s death, Christian began the Shepherds RC, which rides in honor of Channon and provides community service and protection for those in precarious situations. However, Christian admitted the establishment of the club did not have solely pure intentions.
“I started the Shepherds RC for a whole lot of good reasons, but I’m not going to blow smoke at you today,” he said. “I started the Shepherds RC for a lot of bad reasons. I started the Shepherds to open doors that would allow me the opportunity to talk to people that I needed to talk to to get my justice my way. It became evident to me early that I would never get any justice from our justice system.
“So I started figuring out a way to get my own. … They love guns. Did I mention that?” Christian added with a laugh.
Despite the biblical allusion in the club’s name, Christian was far from his walk with Christ. He did not fully restore his relationship with Jesus until his motorcycle club pushed him to attend an Easter Sunday service at Dotson Memorial Baptist in 2017.
“This preacher was from outer space. … I walk in, sit down in the pew, ready to hear all about the crucifixion, he starts talking about Peter,” Christian said. “How Peter denied Christ. Peter denied Christ three times. I hated Peter. From the time I was 8 years old, I didn’t like Peter.”
The preacher’s message spoke directly to Christian, who began to consistently attend church again. However, it was not until a Shepherds RC ride to Channon’s grave, did Christian break down.
“My head was spinning. I wanted peace. I wanted to be comforted. I wanted the pain to go away,” he said.
Kneeling at his daughter’s grave on her birthday, 11 years after her death, Christian surrendered himself to God.
“I said, ‘Lord, just like you did with Peter, restore me. I want it all back. I want everything back.’ And he did it,” Christian said.
Christian also believes God created the motorcycle club in order to carry out good deeds.
Though he still mourns for his daughter, Christian has since taken an enlightened role when in the courtroom. One of Channon’s murderers, Lemaricus Davidson, awaits death by lethal injection. Christian has yearned for the 10 minutes he will spend with Davidson before his death.
“(God) told me, you see, when they kill Davidson, they’re going to stick that needle in his arm,” Christian said. “I’ve asked for 10 minutes, and I had it all planned out, what I was going to tell him, and how I was going to tell him. The Lord told me something different. He told me that the day he was crucified there was a man on the cross next to him, and it wasn’t too late. He told me we need to share (Jesus) with him, and that will be the hardest thing I ever do in my life, but I will do it.”
When making the decision to invite Christian as the church’s guest speaker, the Rev. Ernie Varner, church pastor, felt Christian’s message would benefit the congregation.
“I knew his story, I knew what happened,” Varner said. “I had heard he had come back to the Lord, been restored, so I called him and he told me what he was going to share, so I felt like it was a message the people needed to hear — forgiveness and restoration.”
