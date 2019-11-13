Food, yard games and networking made up Friday’s parking lot picnic hosted by Paramount Title LLC in an effort to celebrate neighboring businesses.
Franklin Centre businesses Mystique Nails & Spa, Domino’s, Southern Bliss Boutique, Joe’s Italian Cuisine, El Señor Rancho, Firehouse Subs and Exit TLC Reality took part in the picnic and joint ribbon cutting.
“These centers were basically vacant for a while, and then all of us came in almost at the same time, so we’re about to come up on our one-year anniversary, and I was just going to do an open house for my place, and I was like, ‘You know, we’ve got this great food here’,” Jill Smith, Paramount Title LLC branch manager/closing agent, said. “‘Our neighbors are great. They’re all really nice people.’ I started talking to them, like, ‘What do you think about coming out into the parking lot and making a little parking lot picnic?’ And they said, ‘We’re in,’ so it’s been a blast.
“We’ve all kind of been here about the same amount of time, and we never had done a ribbon cutting,” she added. “We haven’t done anything through the (Loudon County Chamber of Commerce). We thought it’d be a perfect time to get everyone because they’d all already be here. Let’s go ahead and do our ribbon cuttings together and celebrate together.”
Smith believes the new businesses in Franklin Centre shows growth in Lenoir City.
“It’s huge,” Smith said. “It’s always been down that side, and with all the construction, I know we’ve got a lot of people up in arms because we’ve been under construction forever, and now they’re starting to wrap some of that up, so people are kind of coming and going now. We’ve got a lot of new restaurants that have opened up on the other side of the road, and you know people love to eat, so I just think it’s great for all of our businesses, and we all help each other, so anything we can do to keep it local, we want to keep it local.”
Lisa Cox, Paramount owner, said the event’s unity is what she wants her business to be about.
“To me, it’s absolutely awesome,” Cox said. “It shows community support of other businesses because in some places that I’ve been, you would never get everybody joining together. It would be, ‘Well, I’ll just do that on my own.’ When (Smith) started asking the businesses and stuff, and everybody was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll do that. Yeah, we’ll do that,’ such a blessing. Such a blessing.
“That’s awesome for us, or for me anyway, because Jill’s been in this area, but for me to know that we have a community like that, it’s just huge to me, it makes a difference,” she added.
Beyond showcasing growth, the parking lot picnic was a way for business neighbors to network.
“It’s just a way to have fun and get to know everyone in your area because everyone’s so busy building their business that they’re in, and with 14- or 15-hour days, you don’t ever get to mingle,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.