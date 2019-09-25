Four Paws Food Pantry has worked for a decade to ensure families don’t go without their furry loved ones due to financial instability or difficult periods in life.
The nonprofit has delivered tons of dog and cat food to Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County since 2009 after Linda Walter, Four Paws president, and Carol Witherington, secretary and treasurer, saw firsthand a troubling issue at the local shelter.
“Our goal initially was to try to help families to keep their pets when they were losing their jobs and getting laid off or having some kind of an illness that made it so they could no longer earn a living,” Walter said. “One of our officers, Carol Witherington, and I were volunteering over at the animal shelter and we were seeing so many dogs in particular being turned in because the people said, ‘I can’t afford to feed them anymore.’ Often these dogs were older and less adoptable and, of course, they were also filling up all those cages at the animal shelter.”
The process is simple. Walter calls Good Sam to ask how much food they have left to give to clients before placing an order with Ingles. Volunteers for Four Paws then stop by the grocery store to deliver the food with help from Good Sam volunteers, Walter said.
“It’s truly a community effort when we get done with it,” Walter said. “... We spend about 95 cents out of every dollar on pet food.”
Four Paws has delivered more than 24,000 bags of cat and dog food, amounting to more than 321,000 pounds, to families in need. Volunteers delivered 2,900 bags, or 31,600 pounds, last year alone.
“It’s just amazing,” Walter said. “When we started our goal, we had to make a commitment to Good Sam that we would stay in business for a year and we went, ‘Oh, I hope we can do this,’ and here we are 10 years later. We’re pretty proud of ourselves, pretty proud of our community.”
As a nonprofit, community support is vital.
“We couldn’t do it without the community,” Witherington said. “We have a donor list that is so supportive. Good Sam has been supportive of us, Good Neighbors Shoppe.”
Four Paws representatives gathered Thursday at Good Sam to celebrate the anniversary with cake, cookies and free T-shirts.
Witherington wanted the day to be a way to say “thank you” to volunteers and the community.
One supporter is Bill Shamblin, who since 2009 has donated money to help keep the nonprofit operating.
“I know what it’s like,” Shamblin said. “My parents and I, before we moved here we were very poor. ... It was a real struggle to even take care of our little dog. I know how upset I would have been if I had to give my dog up then because we were so poor. I’ve been there, I know what it’s like.”
Four Paws last year helped 152 veterans, nearly 800 disabled residents, about 500 senior citizens and 170 homebound, Walter said.
“We could give out food seven days a week, 24 hours a day — the need is so great,” Witherington said. “We just want to keep pets with their family. We don’t want the shelter to have to take them on or have them thrown in the street. It’s supposed to be for situations where the families are in kind of an emergency — lost jobs or becoming disabled, things like that. ... Usually it’s just for to try to tie people over until they can get back on their feet, but in Loudon County there are some places where you go, ‘Oh my goodness. We are not ever going to go out of business — ever’.”
For more info on Four Paws, visit www.four pawsfoodpantry.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.