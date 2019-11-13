Forum creates awareness for fraud, scams

Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens, U.S. Secret Service senior special agent Jeffrey Wallace and Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Sgt. Dan Morton attempted to ease residents’ worries about fraudulent activity Thursday at the War Memorial Building.
Aikens said the city had a reported increase of various scams, fraud and identity thefts. The community forum allowed leaders to provide tips on how residents can keep from falling victim to criminal activity.
“The city council and I and Lenoir City Police Department decided to hold this event to bring awareness to scams and theft, identity thefts and fraud and certainly we appreciate the police department doing that,” Aikens said. “… Scams and identity thefts affects everyone in our community at some point in time, and there’s probably not a week that goes by that I don’t get a call. I’m sure that the police department gets more calls than I do.”
Aikens has seen firsthand the effects of being scammed. A person who rented a residence from Aikens lost money in a scam and later lost his truck because he was unable to pay his payments. Despite Aikens’ persistence in telling the man that he was being scammed, he denied the possibility.
“As these gentlemen will tell you, a lot of people, especially the elderly, they just believe that they’re right and everybody else is wrong,” Aikens said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re standing in front of them and you have evidence that they’re being scammed. They just don’t want to believe it. That’s embarrassing to them. It’s embarrassing to have to go tell their relatives that they’re being taken, but a lot of them believe that they’re right and everybody else is wrong.”
Wallace reminded the audience they will never receive a telephone call about outstanding warrants or money owed to the IRS. Rather, it is more likely representatives will show up in person or send a letter.
He touched on the personal aspect of scams that typically prey on those who are vulnerable.
“One thing that I can think of off the top of my head, say Mrs. Smith is contacted by a person under the guise that they have something of interest to her,” Wallace said. “What might have happened is they figured out Mrs. Smith has lost Mr. Smith, her husband of 50 years, and she … might have $500,000.”
Digging into Smith’s personal page on Facebook or finding her husband’s obituary could let the scammer know more about Smith’s current personal and financial situation.
Despite popular belief, age is not always a factor. Scammers can learn what victims are interested in so they can bring a more personalized approach to fooling the victim, which in turn makes them more trusting.
Time is crucial for those who have been scammed, Wallace said.
After more than a day has passed since money has been sent, it can be difficult to retrieve the funds. Especially if the money is sent internationally, Wallace said it is difficult to find the culprit or get the money back. Wallace recommended notifying an agency, like Lenoir City police or a local bank, about potential scams.
A more hands-on approach to fraud can take place while customers are making purchases.
Morton spoke about the looming possibility of skimmers, which can be popped onto different credit card-reading machines at nearly any business. From there, the machine will learn all the card information, and often, a camera is placed above the keypad to learn the card’s pin number. Morton pointed to gas station pumps as a common place for skimmers and cameras.
“I don’t know how things like this happen, but they happen,” he said. “Kind of like the phone scammers. We don’t know how this happens. … How do they do it? I don’t know. How can we let them get away with it? I don’t have an answer, but it’s happening.”
Morton recommended being aware of surroundings when paying, like looking for a small camera on the pump, covering the keypad with a hand when typing in a pin number, jiggling functions on the card inserter to be sure nothing is loose and keeping tabs on bank statements to ensure all payments line up with recent purchases.
