Food Truck Friday expands Loudon palate

Food trucks lined up Friday evening at Riverside Park in Loudon to serve up a wide variety of foods.
Food Truck Friday, which has been a weekly summer staple in the park for more than a year
“We saw that food trucks were doing pretty decent in Knoxville, so we thought we might try it here,” Ramey Lyle, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department program coordinator, said.
The event has several local, regular vendors, such as Tommy’s Grill on Wheels, which is hailed for its catfish, and Geno’s Curbside Diner, which serves up classic burgers and fries. Snow Shack scoops out shaved ice for those with a sweet tooth, while Loudon’s Tic-Toc piles ice cream on cones.
Friday welcomed new food trucks, such as Crazy Cubans, which has a menu stocked with Cuban-style food, Incredible Edibles and the unconventional Waffley Good, which uses waffles in lieu of hamburger and hot dog buns.
“It’s kind of been a big hit for Loudon,” Lyle said. “I guess one of the reasons is there’s not, compared to Knoxville that has restaurants everywhere, in Loudon, there’s not quite as many different types of foods available. For Loudon, it’s kind of a big thing to have those kind of options on a Friday night.”
The truck lineup not only gives Loudon foodies a unique way to experience dinner, but it sheds light on other local businesses in the area.
“I’ve noticed some people that have told me they came to Food Truck Friday and they saw all these other shops that they might’ve been closed but they didn’t even know they were there,” Lyle said. “They actually go back and visit them later on. It’s kind of helped them out in that way. They kind of get a little exposure just from the event.”
Lenoir City-based Snow Shack has noticed the event has helped spark business.
“It gets us out, and we mingle with the locals and everything like that,” Bobby Burchfield, Snow Shack owner, said. “It’s nice to meet new people from all over the area.”
Snow Shack co-owner Kayla Burchfield said it “keeps money in the local economy.”
The Burchfields have even made new friends.
“It’s really brought the community together and kind of helped everybody meet everybody and kind of become more of a family instead of just strangers,” Kayla said.
Food Truck Friday is held 5-9 p.m. Fridays at Riverside Park, 899 Main St., Loudon, and will continue until Oct. 4.
