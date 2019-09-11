First Baptist celebrates 125 years

First Baptist Church in Lenoir City’s 125-year past proves the steepled church on Simpson Road has not always been an expansive building that houses more than 3,100 members.
In 1894, 13 years before Lenoir City was incorporated, the church was envisioned by 16 founding members, and the first meeting place was a one-room log cabin on Martel Road.
The church eventually took on three more meeting spaces before finding a final home at the Simpson Road location in 1994.
Evidence of the church’s past can be seen at 201 A St., which is now home to My Father’s House. The A Street location saw rapid growth but couldn’t expand. In 1988, a study committee was put together, and on the church’s 100th anniversary, the committee voted to relocate to the current location, which was been the church’s base camp since Mother’s Day 1997.
Once a boat manufacturing facility, the current site has morphed into an educational building, a family life center and a worship center, all sitting on 34 acres with a net worth of $20 million. The church has baptized 3,266 people and given $5.7 million to missions throughout its existence.
The Rev. Dick DeMerchant, senior adult and pastor care pastor, who has been a church member since April 1, 1979, said the move from downtown to Simpson Road was monumental.
“We did a march from 201 A St., out to 2085 Simpson Road, Lenoir City, and that was a very moving experience for our people, a wonderful experience,” DeMerchant said. “Then we moved out there, which gave us so much more room, which allowed us to do different functions, which now, our cruise-in that we do every year … it reaches a lot of people and a lot of interest. We couldn’t have done that downtown because we were sort of penned in. With our property out where we are now, it gives us more flexibility.”
The church can host its annual Wild Game Supper, Vacation Bible School and open the gym to seniors who walk for health.
To recognize its 125th anniversary, the church received certificates from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens, U.S. Congress and the Tennessee Baptist Convention at the Aug. 25 service.
“It was an acknowledgment that we have been a force for the good in this community throughout our existence, and I rejoice in that because ultimately that’s the purpose of a church is to have a positive impact on people’s lives as we share the gospel of Jesus Christ because we feel like he’s made a difference in our lives,” the Rev. Jack Jackson, senior pastor, said. “And we want him to be able to make a difference in their lives so we provide ministries that are designed to accomplish that — help meet needs and hopefully be a blessing to them.”
Jackson has been the church’s pastor since 2001.
The church has shaped a “multi-generational congregation,” Jackson said. With more than 100 offered ministries, FBC works to provide something for each family member, he said.
“I think No. 1 because it speaks to the foundation of families and the foundation of children and healthy interest,” DeMerchant said. “We are biblically based, so therefore most of our programs, we try our best to bring to that Christian principles and teach them different functions that we believe the Bible teaches that builds stability into their homes and lives for the future. Hopefully, they’re going to be richer in their lifestyle because of coming our way.”
The implementation of Lenoir City Christian Academy also speaks to the church’s desire to reach a younger audience. More than 200 students attend the academy for schooling or after-school care.
“Jesus’ promise from the time that he founded the church, and he ascended, as you know, into heaven after his resurrection, and he entrusted his followers with ministering in his name and the gospel and comprising the church until he returns,” Jackson said. “I just think that it’s significant that it’s been 2,000 years and the church is alive and well, even though she’s faced all kinds of opposition at every turn and every culture, she’s still here, and she’s still making a difference. While we have been blessed to have a multi-faceted facility, which has literally sent people all over the planet on mission trips, something like 20 or 30 countries, and we’re part of the Southern Baptist Convention, which is some 15 million members, which operates the largest mission board in the country — OK, it’s great to be a part of that. But what I’m simply trying to say to you is what matters most to us as a local church is the impact we’ve had here in this community.
“First Baptist Church has been a mainstay in this community for the entire time this community has been here, at least officially,” he added. “I won’t always be pastor of this church. Someone else will sit in my chair. If Jesus tarries his coming, his second coming, invariably there will be someone who occupies the chair of pastor after me. But I’m confident that this church will continue to be here and she will have a viable presence, a meaningful presence in this community as long as this community exists because I think God has willed that to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.