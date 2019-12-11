Fireside Festival uses fun to help nonprofit

The Venue at Lenoir City came alive with laughter, music and holiday cheer Monday night for the third annual Fireside Festival.
This year’s festival brought in nearly $1,600 for the Boys & Girls Club of Loudon County, Allison Sousa, The Venue director, said Tuesday. The goal was $1,000.
Holiday music played as children enjoyed crafts, met Santa Claus, took part in games and jumped on inflatables. The Grinch also walked around greeting families.
Visitors were encouraged to bid on items underneath a Christmas tree, with the winner taking home all the items donated from the community.
Money collected went to the Boys & Girls Club.
“We try and do something a couple of times a year to benefit the community and this is one of those events that is purely for the community,” Sousa said. “There’s no entry fee, it’s free for anybody who wants to attend, and I just think that speaks to a lot of people this time of year, especially when they’re shelling out money for Christmas gifts and parties. It’s just a nice, well thought out, fun, family event to spend a couple hours and enjoy without having to take out your wallet.
“Unless, of course, you want to help the Boys & Girls Club, in which case we encourage donations,” she added with a laugh.
The event previously benefitted Kids First Child Advocacy Center of the Ninth Judicial District and Iva’s Place.
Any amount raised was welcome, Dean Deatherage, local Boys & Girls Club director, said.
“We were lucky enough that they selected us this year,” he said. “It’s just another example of people in the community taking care of things that should be taken care of, kids in this case. It’s a kid-friendly event. ... It just seemed to be a perfect match with what we do and the people we serve, the young people we serve.”
Hopes are to use the funds for “direct services,” Deatherage said.
“Money like that that is not restricted in any way, we’ve got an actual physical Boys & Girls Club freestanding site, which we’re very lucky to have because that’s not really what the model is anymore,” Deatherage said. “Most clubs go into a shared-space situation where it has to be staged to set up and then broken down at the end of the night. We have our own building that we can display our kids’ artwork and we don’t have to put things away at the end of the night. That’ll go directly to whatever the kids need, really.
“Staffing is a big expense, keeping the lights on and the water and the building heated,” he added. “Those are all direct expenses that you don’t talk about but is necessary to serve the kids, especially the number of kids that we serve.”
Katie Carrico watched as her daughter, Phiona, spoke with the Grinch. For Katie, Monday was a way to support a local nonprofit, but it was more for Phiona.
“Grinch is her Christmas icon. That was a real moment for her,” Carrico said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.