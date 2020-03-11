Fire hall construction nears finish

Work on the new downtown Lenoir City fire hall was expected to be completed this month, but inclement weather has delayed the project by nearly two months.
Don White, Lenoir City police chief, is managing the project and expects the facility to be completed “sometime in May.”
“It put us at least eight weeks behind,” White said. “The weather really delayed the apparatus bay completion and dirt work in the parking area, so we’re probably six to eight weeks behind schedule.”
Lenoir City Council in August approved a new metal building to house fire engines and equipment beside the old Lenoir City Utilities Board service center. Council went with a $67,255 quote from Holston Construction.
City officials and investors in July 2018 formally announced plans that the old LCUB building on Depot Street would become Bussell Island Distilling and Brewing Company. The city held a ground-breaking ceremony in March 2019.
“In general, I’m very excited to see fire station one be relocated there. I think it is the best use of that building,” Amber Scott, city administrator, said. “It will give more space for the firemen and the city employees there for their training, as well as more space for their living quarters. I feel that it’s a good move for them in the positive direction.”
The new facility will include three main bays and more lodging room for firefighters.
“The apparatus bay will be larger,” White said. “Currently, fire station one only has two bays ... (and) each bay will be longer in depth than the current fire department. As far as living quarters for the firefighters, it will be larger. The current fire station one only consists of one bunk room, one day room and a kitchen with a bathroom facility. The new fire station will have two bunk rooms, an office for the captain, a day room, two restroom facilities and a training area.”
Holston Construction completed the bay exterior complete with garage doors. Minor interior construction will begin within the next two weeks, White said.
“The fire apparatus bay exterior is completed with garage doors installed,” he said. “We’re waiting on the mechanical drawings to be finalized where we can start the wiring and plumbing for the bays. We are waiting for the mechanical drawings for the interior portion for the fire hall for the sprinkler system to be completed, and we anticipate that the company that’s doing the sprinkler system should be doing the install at the end of this month. We didn’t do a lot to the interior, just had to change up some walls and a couple of doorways, do a little bit of demolition, and then we’ll be connecting the two buildings.”
The city is still waiting on bid specifications for the parking lot. White said that has been the “biggest holdup” to go out to bid.
“We’re waiting on those specs to be put together, hope to advertise and send those out in the next two weeks,” he said. “Once we get those out and open the bids and award that, then we’ll be waiting for that company to finalize the grading and pour the concrete for the whole parking area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.