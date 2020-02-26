With tax season fully underway, local certified public accountants have advice for filing this year.
For the week of Jan. 27-31, which is when filing could begin, the IRS reported processing 12.9 million returns. The filing deadline is April 15.
So far, the process has been smooth, Brett Stigall, local certified public accountant, said.
“It’s very tame simply because there were really no major tax changes,” he said. “Nothing like last year where we had a bunch of tax changes to deal with and they redid the forms all in the same year. We’ve been filing for a couple of weeks now — the smoothest I’ve seen in a number of years as far as the forms, the e-filing, everything has gone well so far. ... Because they really didn’t have to go in and redo any of the forms because of any major tax changes.”
The forms are slightly retooled for tax year 2019. Instead of six schedules there are three supplemental schedules that go with the 1040 form.
“The fact that there were very little changes in the tax code has really helped,” Stigall said.
Local CPA Jim Thomason agreed the process is smoother this year but pointed to minor changes.
“For those people that itemized deductions and deduct medical expenses, they have to total their medical expense and then subtract a percentage of their income from that,” Thomason said. “This year that was scheduled to be 10 percent of their income but the law changed right at the end of the year that allowed you to deduct only 7.5 percent of your income from that, so that gives you a little bit greater medical deduction. That’s a good thing for people that are able to itemize. Another thing that within the same package, which was called the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, was people who deduct mortgage interest on their returns and who pay a mortgage insurance premium as a part of that can deduct those mortgage insurance premiums in certain circumstances.
“That went out of the tax law in 2017, but it’s now been reinstated and going back retroactively to 2018, so it presents the possibility of an amended return that could be filed for 2018 as well as an additional deduction for 2019,” he added. “The same thing is true for college tuition expenses.”
Likely one of the most notable changes this year includes the removal of paying a penalty for someone without health insurance.
“It’s huge because you know a lot of folks are between jobs or what have you and unfortunately they couldn’t afford health care,” Stigall said. “You come up and file the return and for someone that couldn’t afford the health care then they get penalized for not having it.”
However, Stigall said taxpayers who received credits from the marketplace last year still have to report those on their return and reconcile them.
Alimony is also now tax neutral.
“Basically beginning after (Dec. 31) of 2018, the alimony deduction was eliminated,” Stigall said. “So that means basically if you’re paying alimony you don’t get to deduct it. If you’re receiving alimony, you don’t have to claim that as income. That was a pretty huge hit for some folks. ... I mean that was a straight deduction off the tax return. So let’s say you paid $10,000 in alimony and your tax rate was 20 percent, well that’s a $2,000 tax hit there that you could have saved under the old tax law.”
Thomason said parties can agree to use the new tax principles of no deduction and no income.
“They don’t do it with the IRS, they go to their attorney and a new agreement incorporates those new rules,” Thomason said.
Changes were also made in December to the required minimum distribution for IRAs, he said. The prior age was 70 1/2 and is now 72.
“Formerly, once you reached the age of 70 1/2 you couldn’t put money into an IRA, but now you can as long as you have earned income you can put money into the IRA no matter what your age is, or no matter how old you get,” Thomason said.
Credits important
Tax experts emphasize filers should take advantage of the available credits.
“They’re there for a reason,” Stigall said. “They’re there to help folks that, depending on your income, they’re there to help you maybe offset some of the taxes that you would pay. If you have children it offsets some of the costs there and things of that nature. If you have kids in day care, which is we know very expensive, you can get a credit there. Don’t miss out on all of those available credits.”
The Earned Income Tax Credit is one break experts recommend looking out for when filing. The credit benefits working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, a person must have earned income from working for someone or running or owning a business or farm and meet the IRS’ basic rules. A filer must also meet additional rules for workers without qualifying children or have a child that meets all qualifying rules, according to the IRS.
“It’s based on if your income falls under a certain level and how many children you have,” Stigall said. “That’s the big credit there, and then you get for your dependents that are under the age of 17 you get a $2,000 credit per child there, which is very nice as well.”
Thomason pointed to the Child Tax Credit, which offers up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent child under 17 years old at the end of the calendar year.
Filers should also consider the American opportunity tax credit for education expenses paid for a student’s first four years of higher education. According to the IRS, a person can get a maximum annual credit of $2,500 per eligible student.
The lifetime learning credit is also one to consider, Thomason said.
“We’ve had the American opportunity tax credit and the lifetime learning credit for a good while as far as being able to take a credit for your tuition and related fees,” he said. The change this year “allows you to compare that credit with the benefit that you might get on the deduction on your tax return for the tuition and fee and so that’s also been retroactively reinstated to 2018. People have that option as well.”
When to file
If possible, experts recommend filing early.
“I try to let my clients know, ‘Get your information in early. Even if you owe tax, let’s go ahead and get the return done and that way you could plan on — we could go ahead and e-file the return. You still don’t have to pay it until April 15, but at least you know how much’,” Stigall said. “And for those folks that are waiting on more information or can’t file, we’ll get you an extension, it’s an automatic six-month extension, but that’s an extension to file the return, not to pay the tax. So your tax is due April 15 whether you get your return filed or not.”
Filing earlier lets the person know “what your situation is,” he said.
“Perhaps an even more important factor is that the earlier you file the less likely you are to have your identity stolen by somebody who files ahead of you,” Thomason said. “When that happens it creates a morass of problems for you that take a long time to get straightened out.”
For those who make less than $69,000 per year, filers can visit the IRS for free help with their return.
Thomason recommends getting a professional to help with filing if there is anything more than a W-2 and “perhaps interest income from banks.”
“It’s a reassurance of somebody looking over your shoulder that does it all the time that is familiar with the tax changes that are happening, even as late as December,” he said. “Plus professionals like CPAs have taken hours of education getting ready for the tax season. They do it every year. Plus they run into a problem and have to be involved with the IRS, a professional such as a CPA or an attorney or an enrolled agent becomes their spokesman so they don’t have to deal with that personally and they can have their professional deal with it.”
