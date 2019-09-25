Booths with smoking grills on Sunday lined the sidewalks of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City for the church’s fourth annual International Food Festival.
The menu ranged from pupusas, an El Salvadorian dish that consists of a thick flatbread stuffed with cheese and beans, to turon, a Filipino delicacy of deep-fried sliced bananas and jackfruit coated with brown sugar, to hamburgers and hotdogs.
The range of foods is what the annual feast prides itself on as hundreds gathered to grab a plate of international meals.
“It’s our international food festival, so we have Hispanic foods and Anglo foods,” Jim Jecsei, past parish council member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, said. “We have Filipino desserts. It’s a collaboration between the junta pastoral, which is the Mexican council, if you will, and the Knights of Columbus, which is the Anglo men’s organization. We work together, and this is a big fundraiser, and all of the money goes to charity.”
Attendees were able to buy tickets and peruse the St. Thomas sidewalks in search of good food, all while supporting local causes.
“There’s a whole list from St. Vincent to Paul to AMR foundation to Special Olympics to STAR Riding establishment, Boys & Girls Club, Lenoir City Schools — a bunch,” Jecsei said of the charitable causes money goes toward. “There’s a whole list that we put in the church bulletin not too long ago listing all of the charities we gave to this past year. It’s all local.”
Mary Gonzalez, parish council member and la junta pastoral member, finds the event welcoming for people of different backgrounds to come together and share their culture.
“Basically it’s to share our culture, traditions and to fellowship among our community with the music, dances, food,” she said.
While foodies took seats in the fellowship hall to chow down, a mix of Latino and southern cultures shared the stage. Children in traditional clothing performed a series of dances, and women and men kept time for other traditional dances, such as La Bomba.
“There’s Mexican dances, and we have a bluegrass group that’s coming to play bluegrass music,” Jecsei said. “It’s just a good opportunity to mingle and get the communities together because it’s supposed to be one church, one family. That’s the whole point.”
Isabella Smiddy, who worked the turon booth, said the festival is a way to engage in fellowship and express her culture.
“I come here every year, and I go to church here, too, so it just works out,” Smiddy said. “My grandmother is Filipino, so I’m one-fourth Filipino. I guess it lets people have a taste of other parts of the world.”
Gonzalez agreed the festival’s purpose is to “promote diversity.” Along with observing the wide range of culture, the cohesion of communities serves as an integral part of the festival.
“It’s to promote diversity and bring us all together as well,” Jecsei said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.