The Historic Downtown Lenoir City Merchants Association kicked off its first Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday with vendor booths lining sidewalks and businesses opening doors to customers old and new.
Though the first fall effort for the year, the festival proved successful before it began.
“We’ve had to turn vendors down,” Evelyn Murphy, Backdoor Gallery owner and merchants association vice president, said. “We’ve had so much response, so it’s been great. It really has. We’re going to continue this every year now, like the Spring Fling, we do that every year in April, so we’re going to do a fall festival every year.”
The association has worked to draw more people downtown through different efforts such as Nights on Broadway.
“It’s important to the downtown for people to know the stores are down here and everything that’s open,” Murphy said. “So many people still don’t know all of the stores that are down here because it was empty for so many years. This helps people acknowledge the businesses in town, the businesses that are in our county and all the stores that are down here. It does, it really helps a lot.”
Amanda DeBord, association member, said recognizing community interest in other local efforts helped set Saturday’s festival into motion.
“This is really exciting because I’m on the merchants association, and one of our goals is to get more people to the downtown area,” she said. “We feel like we’re starting to get some good momentum for this. I’m part of the Civitan Club, so we had the car show here, and we saw more people for that car show than we have ever. I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be good for the fall festival.’ The (Fried) Pickle Festival went really well as far as number of people, so we figured this was going to generate a good crowd, so we’ve been excited about it.”
She said the festival’s purpose is two-fold.
“I think because for one thing, it just builds a sense of community, and that’s important,” DeBord said. “We want everyone to feel at home here in Lenoir City. We want this to be their hometown, a hometown family, and just kind of connect with everyone else. We want business to come to the downtown area and just have them be a special place where they have friends and family that come in for the holidays. If you look in any of these little shops here, you’re going to find really cool stuff. Shop local, that’s important, too.”
Though the intent was to draw in local vendors, many vendors outside Lenoir City attended, such as DreaMMacres Farm, a Powell-based company that sells therapeutic products made of essential oils for dogs, horses and people.
“Just a new event, a new area, just kind of getting our name out there, traveling to some different areas and I heard about this event and I thought I would try it out,” Shana Boatwright, owner of DreaMMacres Farm, said. “I’ve actually met quite a few new people and some people that have liked us on Facebook, and they were like, ‘Oh, hey, DreaMMacres farm.’ It’s kind of interesting being this far out of our normal area, so I thought that was pretty cool. It’s going pretty well so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.