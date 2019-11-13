Food given to First Baptist Church in Tellico Village should go a long way toward feeding local children in need.
Members of the church’s food pantry, who are routinely involved in providing for Steekee Elementary School students, helped unload the pallet of food donated by Food Lion on Highway 444.
“In our community we want to help in every way we can in every program going on, but especially when people have to decide whether they want to have supper or pay the rent or whatever. We want to try to help that and help provide food where we can,” Joe Yearout, store manager, said.
Last week was the first time the store had donated food, totaling about 752 pounds, to FBC’s ministry.
Bonnie Weaver spearheaded the effort about seven years ago, although she is no longer involved. JoAnn Johnson coordinates the initiative that gives children food to take home for the weekend.
The “Steekee Kids Food Program,” as volunteer Kathy Manners calls it, started after members of the congregation and Steekee Principal Donna Stapleton saw a need.
“They just saw a need, children were hungry, and so the church decided to take on that project and try to make sure that no child goes hungry,” Manners said.
The church buys the food, a group assembles the bags on Thursdays with supplements of cheese and fresh fruit, and the bags go to school on Fridays.
Food is obtained largely through donations and Second Harvest of East Tennessee, which Johnson said comes four times a year. The church received about 600 pounds of food last month from Second Harvest.
“I’ll get another delivery in January, and we pretty much deplete their items that they bring us so then we have to fill in with our own items to hit those two grains, two proteins, two dairies and then two fruit,” Johnson said.
“So that’s where we spend our money, too, is — I mean they do a pretty good job but it does not last the whole time. Some items do.”
“Over the weekend we don’t want them going home hungry,” Manners added. “We know a jar of peanut butter is going to at least last for a weekend.”
Hopes are Food Lion’s donation will last “for months,” Manners said.
“And a lot of the stuff is good for winter that he’s got on there, too,” Johnson said.
Stapleton believes the food makes a difference for 47 students at Steekee.
“The kids get a breakfast and lunch at school on Friday, and if they don’t take those bags of food home on Fridays it’s quite possible in some cases that they won’t eat again until Monday morning, so it makes a huge difference,” Stapleton said. “... Each child gets a bag and church volunteers set the food outside the door of each classroom.
“The volunteers don’t know the names of the children they’re feeding. There’s just identifying information that they put on the bags, and then the teachers can get that food into the children’s bags,” she added. “We try to be as discrete as possible. The teachers just take the bags and put them inside the child’s backpack.”
The donation is part of the grocery store’s Food Lion Feeds program, Yearout said.
“Every Food Lion store throughout the company tries to partner with at least a food bank or a pantry at least one or two times a year just to say, ‘Hey, we do want to help out, and we appreciate what you’re doing’,” Yearout said. “A lot of times the volunteers like this, they’re the real heroes.
“... They donate their time to not only gather it up but then also to prepare it for the people that come through that need it,” he added.
