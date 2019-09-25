Youngsters filed out of school buses Friday morning at Sweetwater Valley Farm to get a taste of country life.
More than 500 students from Lenoir City and Loudon County schools slowly made their way to 30 stations that included learning about GMOs, solar energy, grains and dairy.
Farm Day went off without a hitch, and for years has been a mainstay in the county. Each year hopes are to focus exhibits on standards that fits school curriculums, Becky Richesein, an event organizer, said.
“They have different subjects,” Celia Harrison, Sweetwater Valley Farm co-owner, said. “... We have poultry and swine and this is water conservation. We have a calf, we have different stations in our viewing room where we have our robotic dairy. So it’s just all different kinds of subjects related to farm life, and even subjects that we don’t do here on the farm such as poultry, bee-keeping, swine and those sorts of things. We try to get other exhibits in here that sort of overall gives an overall view of farming.”
Exhibits are planned so students will step back on the bus with a better understanding of where their food comes from, along with simply making them better decision-makers, Richesin said.
“We have a group of people that are several generations removed from agriculture and because of that it’s vital that we share our story and our way of life so that when they become future decision-makers they are able to make wise choices for agriculture in our country,” Richesin said. “One farmer can feed I think it’s 159 to 160 people, and if you think about that — feed, clothe and provide fuel — and because of that we’ve got to have our youngsters educated to the importance of agriculture and how it actually makes life happen.”
Harrison said the experience gave some students their first exposure to a farm and certain animals.
“We just feel like it’s important that people know how farms operate and where our food comes from because children today are pretty far removed from the farm in general,” she said. “Of course, you’re looking at some young people who have farm connections over here behind us for our tour guides, but, in general, parents and grandparents don’t grow up on the farms anymore, so the kids are sort of far removed from that.”
Students with Future Farmers of America and 4-H helped lead tours to each station. Richesin believes that helped reinforce leadership skills.
Lori Duncan, University of Tennessee Extension specialist, taught students about solar energy. As students huddled around a table, Duncan plugged a cellphone into a charger and aimed a miniature solar panel toward the sun so children could see the phone charge. She hoped to inform them about advantages and disadvantages for the energy resource.
“Just showing them the different renewable energy sources that are available I guess on the market right now,” she said. “Of course, teaching youth these kinds of things is probably more important than teaching adults because we’re old and set in our ways at this point, so they’re going to be the next engineers that are going to be improving these things and kind of getting rid of some of those cons.”
Lena Beth Reynolds, with UT Extension, showcased an erosion demonstration while talking about watersheds and water quality.
“For one thing, they’re learning erosion in school, so it’s the science of it, but my demonstration is to help them understand that everything that happens out in the watershed affects the quality of that creek,” Reynolds said. “... We talk about what a watershed is — it’s an area of land that drains to one creek — and then I’ll say if it rains on pure soil what does it do? It washes away, that’s erosion. What if it rains on pure grass? Do we lose much soil? No. Well, but it’s hard to have grass everywhere. So even if you have strips of grass next to the creek, it will catch that erosion before it gets to the creek. ... It applies to everybody, not just the farmers.”
Richesin said Farm Day was a team effort with Farm Bureau, UT Extension in Loudon County, FFAs for Greenback, Lenoir City and Loudon and Young Farmers & Ranchers.
Michael Garren, Loudon County interim director of schools, left impressed.
“It is an amazing event where members of the community, Loudon County 4-H extension office, Sweetwater Valley Farms, Farm Bureau and our FFA agriculture teachers come together to provide an enriching day to the county’s fourth-grade students,” Garren said. “I believe this event complements our science and social studies curriculum well, bringing to life the science behind where our food and fiber come from. It is really impressive to see our local high school CTE students involved in sharing the importance of agriculture with each of the fourth-grade students.
“The technology utilized at Sweetwater Valley Farm is incredible and I’m grateful our students have the opportunity to experience it up close,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.