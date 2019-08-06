Fantastic Friday gives incentive

Though Loudon County Schools resumed classes this week, Loudon Elementary School has been preparing students for the new year all summer by encouraging participation in Fantastic Friday.
To coordinate with new state regulations that encourage summer curriculum, Christie Amburn, LES principal, got creative to get students interested in education during the break.
“The state had a new rule, law, regulation indicating that all schools have to send home a summer scholars guide, and that was supposed to be a review of maybe problem areas for the current grade level as well as a little preview of upcoming content, some books that they could read, several different things,” Amburn said. “Each school developed those Summer Scholar Guides. We were afraid that if we made a Word document and just sent it home that nobody’s going to look at it. We took what we put on our Summer Scholar Guides and made board games, essentially.”
As last school year came to an end in May, students were sent home with a board game and dice they could roll and complete an activity on the board. For extra incentive, LES started Fantastic Friday, which allowed students to come to the school, share what they have been working on at home and receive prizes for their work. Children could pick out a free book and get a free snow cone. Amburn noticed there were many students working on their board game activities.
“Some kids finish the whole board in a week or two, or in a day or two,” she said. “Then we have some who (were) still coming in on Fantastic Friday and ... doing a few every now and then. That’s OK, too, because we figure if they’re doing something that’s better than nothing. ... Our hope is that a lot of our students have been working a little bit at home, and I think that will help them retain it a little bit from the previous grade level as well as being prepared for the upcoming year.”
Students were also sent home with a log to keep up with books read over the summer. Amburn believes certain skills, like reading, can be greatly impacted by the “summer slide,” which happens when children fail to retain a skill level after big gaps in the school year.
“Research shows there can be a lot of summer slide, that if students don’t stay engaged, especially with reading,” she said. “Students who don’t read at all over the summer show a drop when they come back to school. If they read even just a little bit, that keeps their brain active and going. Plus, I just love reading. … I just want kids to read and have a love for reading. I think it’s a great way to engage with your brain other than staring at a screen all the time.”
Students who actively updated reading logs and played board games were rewarded with prizes. Amburn believes this will serve as another incentive for next summer.
“I’m excited to see if a lot of their kids bring their boards back,” she said. “This is the first year we’ve tried something like this, so we may not have a high participation rate, but we do have some prizes planned, so maybe if students see others getting prizes, they might remember that next time and be more active.” Beyond the educational aspect of Fantastic Friday, Donna Shope, LES assistant principal, believes the weekly activities help the school become more engaged with the community.
“I think it keeps kids on track throughout and helps them,” Shope said. “We purposefully plan the activities for things that we felt like they needed to work on either for the grade that they’re coming to or some things that we think that they didn’t master from the previous grade. It was really a thoughtful practice for them throughout. Not only that, I think it’s just good for our community to be able to be a part of our school, even throughout the summer and to know that this is a safe place for them and to know that they’re wanted.”
