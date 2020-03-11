Family duo drives kids to church

Community Baptist Church of Lenoir City is taking outreach to the next level.
Every week, the father and son duo of the Rev. Ken Scoggins, pastor, and Kenny Scoggins, assistant pastor, drive two vans across the city to bring kids and sometimes families to church.
The vans run Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings to make sure children can get to church services. The Wednesday night service is the “kids and teens ministry,” and the church hosts youth from pre-school age through 12th grade, Ken said.
“Our total outreach is just outreaching into the community trying to reach people and try to bring them out to church,” Ken said. “So our bus ministry is a part of that, and it’s just — that’s the outreach ministry that we have.”
Ken and Kenny were involved in a similar bus ministry in Virginia and brought the idea with them here. Ken has been in the ministry for 36 years.
Kenny got started “working as a bus worker” when he was in sixth grade with his father serving as his pastor.
Ken said he has been with CBC for “about five years,” but the bus ministry really started when Kenny joined him three years ago.
“We’re running every week, 35 to 40 kids every week on Wednesday night,” Ken said. “We’d like to do more, but we have two things that are hindering us. We need more vehicles, and we need more workers.”
Ken operates a 28-passenger bus, and Kenny drives a 15-passenger van. Ken said the buses are “maxed out.”
“With the kids and teens, we feed them a meal on Wednesday night, and then we have a time that we teach,” Ken said. “We start picking kids up at 5:30 (p.m.), and so a lot of them are just getting home from school, and they don’t have time for supper, or a lot of our situations with the kids that we pick up, a lot of them don’t have the means for supper.”
Ken makes sure the kids are safe and treats them how he would treat his own children and grandchildren. All of the workers that interact with the kids are put through multiple background checks and thoroughly vetted. Even then, nobody is left alone with a child.
“You can’t be too careful, you just can’t be,” Kenny said.
The bus routes are similar to school bus routes and depend on the needs of youth and where they are located in Lenoir City and Loudon.
“So if a kid, a teenager, comes and they say, ‘Well, I have a friend that wants to come, too. Can you pick him up?’ That’s really how it’s happened is we started with just a handful of kids and they invite other kids and they invite other kids,” Kenny said.
Both drive their routes Saturday to remind children and families about the Sunday service. Hopes are to get the parents involved.
“If you can take a child and teach a child what’s right, you’ll have him for the rest of your life,” Ken said. “We’re trying to raise children in a way that is God-honoring, along with the parents. We’re not trying to take the place of the parent. We’re trying to help the parent, and we try to reach the parent, too. We try to reach families. ... That’s our goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.