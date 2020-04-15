David Latham just keeps serving

The Rev. David Latham is no stranger to serving the Lord, having been a pastor for more than four decades.
He recently celebrated his 30th anniversary at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
“Just gave me a good experience of how to deal with people,” Latham said. “I had pastored 12 years total before I got here, and when I got here I didn’t know I would be here this long, to be honest with you. But the Lord allowed us to stay here because of good people. I don’t take credit for it at all. It’s all the Lord and the people. They’re a good bunch of people.”
Latham joined Woodlawn on April 8, 1990, but his journey serving the Lord began well before that. He was saved in 1974 at 24 years old, and a year later began preaching. In 1978, he joined his first pastorate at Grace Baptist Church, followed a few years later at Liberty Baptist Church. In total, Latham has 42 years as a pastor.
He came to Woodlawn at age 40 simply because “the Lord led me here.” Latham turned 70 in March and has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.
“I wouldn’t have lasted 30 days had it not been for the Lord, but — and the people,” he said. “We’ve got a theme here. 1 Corinthians 13:8 says, ‘Charity never faileth.’ As a matter of fact, we got a sign going out the back door that says, ‘Love never fails.’ That’s kind of our motto. We have good bunch of people. They’ve loved me and I’ve loved them.”
Pastoring for three decades at one church has its benefits.
“More than you know,” Latham said. “I mean I’ve married I don’t know how many people. I’ve seen their children born, buried a lot of people. The benefits is you grow together. Some of these younger folk that’s your age, they haven’t had another pastor. I’ve been the only pastor they’ve ever had. ... Most of them I’ve been the only preacher they’ve ever had.”
The congregation now uses a new sanctuary and fellowship hall. The main focus, though, is “just trying to see people saved and just hear people grow,” he said.
Latham’s impact is felt throughout the congregation.
For Reiss Stanley, who serves as a church deacon, Latham is the only pastor he has known. Stanley said Latham was “loving, caring and dedicated.”
“Just like anything, when you’ve been committed to something or somebody for that long and it’s not wavered you and it’s not affected you, you just continue to love it and love the people and love what you’re doing, and the same thing like his work for the Lord,” Stanley said. “He’s always been committed and he’s always been dedicated. Everything that he’s preached and he’s taught he’s done those things himself and he’s always done it for the Lord and for no other reason.”
April Cansler, Stanley’s sister, said Latham was a “consistent” pastor.
“He is a very loving pastor,” she said. “... I know that David is very consistent. My son is going to have the same pastor preaching the same beliefs and things from the Bible that I heard when I was a kid. He’s loving. He’s always there if you have a surgery or hospital trip or crisis or death in your family. He actually officiated my wedding and he was there when my son was born.”
Latham takes no credit for his longevity. That goes to the Lord and the church congregation.
“If it wasn’t for them I couldn’t make it,” he said. “You’d have to know the people that we have. They’re good folk. They love the Lord and I try to do my best to love them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.