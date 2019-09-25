Woodlawn activities
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 100 Woodlawn Road, Lenoir City, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Oct. 4 with James Langston. For more information, contact David Latham at 865-986-0196.
The church will also host a Youth Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Regular Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.
Revival
Salem Baptist Church, 4602 Salem Road, Greenback, will hold a revival Sept. 29-Oct. 2. Services will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Evangelist Morris Anderson will be present. Area church choirs will be there for a special singing. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Jason Sweeton at 865-318- 2572.
