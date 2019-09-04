Homecoming
Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church, 507 Bon St., Lenoir City, will hold a homecoming and special singing at 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 865-986-2741.
Revival
An interdenominational revival will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 8-12 at the National Campground, 1849 King Road, Greenback. Several churches will be participating. The dress code is casual. Bring lawn chairs. For more information, contact Jimmy Guider at 865-856-3410 or jmmys1940@comcast.net.
