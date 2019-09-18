Central presentation
Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, will host a presentation by Dr. Bruce LeForce on Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
LeForce is a neurologist from the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Representatives of the Pat Summit Clinic and Alzheimer’s Tennessee will be available for information on programs and support offered.
For more information, call 865-986-7329.
Revival services
Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 503 College St., Loudon, will hold a revival, “Revive Us Again,” beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at Roberson Springs Park and at 7 p.m. Monday-Sept. 25 at the church.
The Rev. Steve Louder and his wife, the Rev. Paula Louder, will assist with the service. All are welcome.
