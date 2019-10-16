Community day
Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian, 503 College St., Loudon, will hold a Harvest Community Day 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Inflatables, games, prizes, live music and food will be available.
Yard sale
Bradbury United Methodist Church, 3506 Buttermilk Road West, Kingston, will hold a garage sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the fellowship hall. Come for fellowship, breakfast, lunch and bargains.
Pastor appreciation
North Lenoir Church, 109 Northside Drive, Lenoir City, will hold a Pastor Appreciation Day at 10:30 a.m. for the Rev. David Bandy and worship pastor Robin Bandy. Macel Ely, founder of Barnabas Ministries International, will be guest speaker. An appreciation lunch will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. For more information, visit www.northlenoirchurch.com or call 865-986-3349.
Poplar Springs singing
Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 19000 Poplar Springs Road, Loudon, will hold a church singing at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Humphrey Family will be the singers.
