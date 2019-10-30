Tech talk
Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Road, Lenoir City, will offer Tech Talk for Parents 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Department of Homeland Security member Ted Francisco will speak on how to keep youth safe online.
Church anniversary
Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 396 Harvey Road, Kingston, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a 10:30 a.m. Sunday service followed by lunch. Everyone is welcome. Former deacons, pastors and members of the church are encouraged to attend. Call Kathy McCoy at 865-368-3355.
Commented
