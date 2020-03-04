Revival
Old Time Gospel Baptist Church, 1962 Browder Hollow Road, Lenoir City, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. Monday-March 13. Guest preachers include evangelist Bud Stiltner of Roanoke, Ala., and pastor Alan Kirk of Hogansville, Ga. Area church choirs and various singing groups will also be present. All are welcome. For more information, call 865-680-0374.
Soup supper
Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry St., Loudon, will hold a light soup supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and subsequent Wednesdays throughout Lent. A brief gathering will follow the supper that includes sacrament and song. For more information, contact the church at 865-657-9052.
Church singing
Jackson Chapel Baptist Church, 2075 Wade Road West, Loudon, will hold a church singing at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Umphery Singers will be featured. Everyone is welcome.
