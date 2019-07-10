Paw Paw VBS
Paw Paw Plains Baptist Church, 7605 Paw Paw Plains Road, Lenoir City, will hold Vacation Bible School 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 8-12. Classes are for all ages.
Old Time VBS
Old Time Gospel Baptist Church, 1962 Browder Hollow Road, Lenoir City, will hold Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. July 15-19.
Children ages 4-17 are welcome to attend. This year’s theme is “The Armour of God. Becoming God’s Knights.”
For more information or to ride the church bus, call 865-282-9750 or 865-770-0265.
Calvary singing
Calvary Baptist Church, 1201 Grove St., Loudon, will hold a church singing at 7 p.m. Saturday. Reborn Ministries will be the singers. For more information, call 865-408-0365.
