Drive-through singing
Calvary Baptist Church, 1201 Grove St., Loudon, will host a drive-through singing about Jesus Christ 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 19.
Christmas play
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 100 Woodlawn Church Road, Lenoir City, will present its Christmas play, “Christmas Traditions,” at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 865-986-0196.
Church concert
North Lenoir Church, 109 Northside Drive, Lenoir City, will welcome gospel music artist Victoria Bowlin for a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 865-986-33549 or visit www.northlenoirchurch.com.
Tour of homes
Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry St., Loudon, will be sponsoring a Christmas tour of six homes 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at Annabell’s Emporium and Cafe, Shoppes on the Square, Hair Barn, McGill-Click Funerals and Cremations, Tommy’s On Grove, Salon Anew and The Lacy. For more information, call 865-458-3164.
