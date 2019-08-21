Rummage sale
Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry St., Loudon, will host a rummage sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Church concert
Stockton Valley Baptist Church, 39875 Highway 72 North, Loudon, will hold a concert at 11 a.m. Sunday. Crystle Elam will be the singer.
West Broadway homecoming
West Broadway Baptist Church, 1451 West Broadway St., Lenoir City, will hold a homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Reborn Singers will be the singers. Everyone is welcome.
Jackson Chapel homecoming
Jackson Chapel Baptist Church, 285 Markwood Road, Loudon, will hold a homecoming at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome.
