Chatter filled the air Thursday in the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City as children ran from station to station while waiting for a chance to see Santa Claus.
The annual Evening with Santa has been put on for nearly a decade by the city for the community. Moving the event to the War Memorial Building has proven beneficial for growth, Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department coordinator, said.
“What we’re able to add now is we still have the letters with Santa and the small concession, but we do ornament decorating, we do cookie decorating for a small snack for the kids to have after they get done with the one-on-one time with Santa,” Cusick said. “We do reindeer mix, which is a fun little mix the kids can put in a baggy and sprinkle it on the front lawn on Christmas Eve for the reindeer to eat when they come by.”
Families could pick from a variety of crafts, oversized Connect 4 and cornhole while waiting for the opportunity to get a photo taken with Santa. One by one children, some with smiles on their faces, walked up to Santa to sit on his lap.
“It’s always a good event for the city just to kind of reach out to the families,” Cusick said. “Again, it’s nice to have a free opportunity for families and kids to come down and get a nice picture because we do actually pay a photographer to take pictures and have kind of a nice keepsake. It’s not just from the phone or Polaroid. He can digitize them, make them a nice frame around the actual picture and we’ll get them about a week later and then we can try to reach out to all the families and get them a nice keepsake photo.”
Cusick said he has noticed Evening with Santa is becoming a tradition for many families.
“We actually have a lot of families that have come since they’ve had kids, so they’re 5- or 6-year-olds, have come five or six years in a row and kind of see the different changes that the kids have gone through throughout the year,” he said. “It’s still just something the city wants to do, parks and rec wants to do that’s fun and free for the families in the community.”
Although his children have outgrown the event, James Brandon, Lenoir City councilman, was there for support.
“I think it’s a great deal for the kids,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I invited several kids to come tonight. I hope they do. A lot of them will enjoy it, where a lot of them don’t get to do something like this. It gives them a little something to do. I think it’s a great time, myself.”
One big attraction is that the event is free, which was a draw for Alison Selvidge, who brought her daughter, Mia.
“Money’s always tight around Christmas,” she said.
This was the first year the Selvidge family attended.
“So far we’re really liking the activities, getting to do several different things with them. The cookies, they really like those,” Selvidge said with a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.