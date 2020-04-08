Evan Nester shares his passions

Evan Nester is coming up on his third year as family ministries director at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City, and he’s already made a ministry impact.
Nester started preaching in middle school despite not having a strong church presence in his family. He followed his faith throughout high school.
Making mistakes along the way, Nester said the grace he received from people who he hurt strengthened his faith.
After attending a Christian college in Virginia, Nester went back to the United Methodist Church that he attended in his younger years. Nester went “under the wing” of the pastor and eventually became the children’s ministry director.
“It’s just funny how things work because I had no idea what the heck I was doing with those kids,” Nester said. “I had done camping ministry and that stuff but to devote every week to that ministry was different. … I spent four years at a college and everything was so deep and heavy and then you come back home and you’re trying to explain to 5-year-olds what Jesus did for them on the cross. It completely alters the way you have to view and explain the Gospel.”
For Nester, 26, it’s easier to relate to youth because that’s the group he’s closer to in age. The eight-year age difference isn’t “too far removed” in the grand scheme of things, he said.
Nester held that position for two years before getting married and looking elsewhere for a job. He applied to churches as far away as Utah before getting a call from Central UMC.
“I get a call from (the Rev.) Scott Layer and Scott is talking to me on the phone and I’m not really feeling it and he keeps fighting for me,” Nester said. “He keeps calling me, keeps texting me, and finally my wife was like, ‘Evan, you just have to give it a shot. Just go for it.’ So I came out for my interview and I’m terrified. … So I do my interview and I’m on the way home back to Virginia. I’m not 20 minutes in the car and they call me, and they’re like, ‘We want to give you this job’.”
Nester made the move in October 2017 even though Lenoir City was “the last place on (his) list.” However, he “couldn’t be more blessed” to be in Loudon County.
“One of the things that attracted us to Evan is his enthusiasm,” the Rev. Scott Layer, pastor, said. “Not only is he enthusiastic about people, he’s enthusiastic for his faith. We really thought that that enthusiasm would not only be a positive benefit for the church but in particular for the youth of our community.”
Nester’s passions include addressing mental health and establishing worth among youth.
“The best place for me to start was, ‘Jesus loves you, and so do I’,” he said. “So I just really laid that foundation for my kids and just trying to establish that worth in their lives so now that’s kind of my goal in general, to give people worth and value. Not through success, relationships, material possessions, likes and followers on social media, but through Christ crucified and that’s the unchanging thing. Everything else changes and goes away.”
Nester focuses on fun, emphasizing ministry is easier when it’s fun.
“He’s always trying to think of things we haven’t considered, as well as just trying to have fun with ministry,” Layer said. “But he also — one of the things I appreciate about Evan is he always brings it back to Jesus. … Whatever we’re doing, whether it’s ministry or a relationship, how can we further advance the Gospel.”
