Engaging the minds of students

A science, technology, engineering and mathematics class at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School is looking to increase opportunities for students.
LCIMS teacher Dustin McCarter received a $5,000 grant for a Dremel Digilab laser cutter, which will help with adaptive STEM technology.
Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, in December announced $600,000 in grants for educators across the region.
The STEM classroom grant program, which is operated in partnership with nonprofit organization Battelle Education, received more than 290 requests from TVA’s seven-state service area, according to a TVA release.
“It’ll make a big difference,” McCarter said. “Kids don’t get to see this type of technology often. There’s not a lot of schools that have this technology yet, so I think this will allow them to take their learning to the next level and see what they can do with these advanced technologies and opportunities that TVA has provided.”
The laser cutter is already in the school’s possession but has yet to be used in class. McCarter aims for students to first become familiar with the technology.
“We started this back last year and our goal is to adapt toys, items for kids with disabilities,” McCarter said. “We’re hoping with this that we can make a big wooden button. We wire it up, we already have smaller buttons that we designed in our 3D printer and we use those on toys so kids can just hit the big button so they don’t have to find it on the toy.
“Also we’re going to make — I don’t know if you’ve seen a controller for Playstation (but) kids who can’t use their hands they use their feet to actually control the video games with their feet,” he added.
Holly Williams, LCIMS assistant principal, hopes the new cutter will “allow students to do more elaborate and sophisticated projects” moving forward.
“Also, students work through the design process to create projects on a daily basis,” Williams said in an email correspondence. “Students fabricate things such as clocks, signs, lamps, etc. The laser cutter gives us the technology to make these more advanced products.”
Students have worked on adaptive technology, including rewiring plush toys with larger buttons, reworking a large toy car with PVC pipe for kids to press the steering wheel to make it move and printing 3D tactile symbols for students with visual disabilities.
McCarter wants students to think bigger.
“The design process is very important when you’re talking about engineering and getting kids interested in engineering,” he said. “So getting the kids going on that, and getting them to understand that when you’re going through the design process it’s not always simple and easy. You’re always going back, ‘How can I make it better? What adjustments did I have to do? What problems did I encounter and how did I fix those problems?’”
