Loudon County Economic Development Agency Board of Directors last week took a closer look at the future.
Jack Qualls, EDA executive director, revealed 80 percent of the nonprofit’s projects have been devoted to transportation.
“I don’t know if everybody understands the amount of work that’s going into these transportation projects, but we just finished up paving Blair Bend Road, the industrial park,” Qualls said. “Yes, we’re working through a consultant, but we have to make sure the consultant is making all the required documentation, meeting the (Tennessee Department of Transportation) and (Federal Highway Administration) certifications that are required in order to do that. That’s just one project.”
Qualls pointed to a lengthy list of other transportation projects with EDA involvement, including lighting on Highway 444, a bid on a National Environmental Policy Act for Simpson Road, two phases of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality on Loudon’s Queener Road, buying rights-of-way on Queener Road, a requested welcome sign on U.S. Highway 72 and a traffic study at Blair Bend Industrial Park.
“These are things that I’m spending time on that may not be exactly what this board wants me to be spending time on as far as economic development goes,” he said.
When Qualls questioned if these projects were what the cities and county had anticipated from the EDA, board members noted they hired him because of his extensive history of working with transportation.
“There does need to be a better way to divide time between the expertise you have with road projects, transportation projects and workforce development and bringing new industry,” John Evans, vice chairman, said.
Board member Eddie Simpson questioned what Qualls planned to do if EDA’s direction changed from transportation.
“I represent Lenoir City on this EDA board,” Simpson said. “My main question would be, Jack, if you weren’t helping Loudon County on transportation projects, what would you be doing for Lenoir City? What could you do for Lenoir City if you didn’t have transportation projects that you assist with?”
Qualls said he had spoken with developers about high-end apartments, which would help boost the county’s retail by drawing in “junior-level retail.”
“I think this is something that we need to have an ongoing discussion about,” Evans said. “I think it’s something that we’re going to address over a period of time, and maybe have some additional meetings, maybe specifically for that.”
Qualls welcomed comments about requiring grant funds and administrative fees to help balance the workload.
“The reason I’ve decided to put this on here today is I would like to kind of start this discussion process, grant funds and administrative fees, moving forward as EDA,” Qualls said. “I know we’re a nonprofit, and we’re formed through TCA (Tennessee Code Annotated) as a nonprofit. The cities and the county and the Committee of 100, they fund EDA, but we were actually looking at a lot of these grant/administration fees performing for TDOT and various other organizations — we do not have a single contract or memorandum of understanding that EDA will provide those services on the cities’ and county’s behalf. When it comes down to looking at it we’re the point of contact, we’re not even an employee. Our local agreement says that EDA is going to do these services for a whole as the county, but it doesn’t actually specify — anybody else that we’d be doing business with would want a contract for us to do these services.”
He asserted a memorandum of understanding needs to be in place.
“As the representative of these entities, if I’m the project manager and I don’t have a contract, I also don’t have the authority to do some of the things that has been asked of me to do,” he said.
Board members agreed further discussion about the EDA's direction and grant/administrative fees are necessary, but no action was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.