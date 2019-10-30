Mission of Hope volunteer Ginger Forbes thought she had an idea of the amount of socks that awaited her Friday at Eaton Elementary School in Loudon County.
She was wrong.
Forbes went in thinking she would pick up 1,000 pairs of socks collected by students throughout the week for needy children. She left with 2,253.
“I am overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of the students and families here,” she said. “We just feel very blessed that they took the time to give toward this ministry, a much-needed ministry. With kids just like them, have the same needs, as far as being loved and going to school and having an education and yet they are lacking many times with the physical items of clothing and at back-to-school time we take backpacks and school supplies for these kids.”
The socks collected were part of “Socktober,” an effort that started in October 2011 when Brad Montague realized there was a large homeless population from his hometown and he wanted to do something about it. Montague filmed himself wishing people “Happy Socktober” as he distributed socks to people on the streets.
EES educators wanted to latch onto the idea as part of their kindness week from the kindness club, a group of about 20 first- through fourth-graders who get together after school. The program began in August through LAUNCH.
“I think because there are so many kids around here that need the extra socks and it was something simple and cheap that we could really get behind,” Ashley Baessler, EES principal, said. “What better way to give back?”
School representatives were aiming for 1,000 pairs.
“It was shocking,” Baessler said with a laugh. “We didn’t know what to expect and we did not anticipate our students to latch on as well as they did, but they did. We love that they’re willing to give back.”
The socks will be distributed to needy children around Christmas, Forbes said.
“It’s to provide relief to the Appalachian Mountain area through the schools, working through the schools, there are 28 elementary schools we work with, and we provide — this will go for the Christmas deliveries — but we provide food boxes, clothing items, toys, hygiene bags and food boxes to the families at the designated schools,” Forbes said of Mission of Hope’s purpose. “That’s in Kentucky, in Virginia and in Tennessee.”
As part of the week, which included more than just sock collections, students placed posters on the wall and distributed fliers in classrooms.
“Really, it just blew me away that there was so much participation in this,” Erin Wilson, EES teacher and kindness club co-coordinator, said. “I thought we’d get a few socks and hopefully make it to 1,000, and the kids in our group made posters and we hung them up and they were really excited about it.”
Wilson coordinates the club with EES teacher Kim Couk.
“I think it’s because we have such a great community that wraps around our school and our initiatives and that also our kindness club spreads from first to fourth grade,” Baessler said. “So you have kids in each of those that made posters to put in the hallway. They made a flier for every single class to hang, and they were all into the fact that this is our week to shine.”
