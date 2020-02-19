Early voting begins

Early voting is underway in Loudon County for the March Presidential Preference Primary.
Voters will have a chance to cast their ballot through Tuesday before the March 3 primary, which locally includes races for Loudon County circuit court clerk and assessor of property.
Circuit court clerk Steve Harrelson will go up against Mike Newman. Property assessor Michael Campbell is running unopposed.
Loudon County Election Commission representatives expect the presidential elections will bring out a big crowd.
“It’ll be a big election year, for sure,” Susan Harrison, county election commission administrator, said. “... There’s no comparison. Even now, we’re even thinking beyond this election in August, we’re thinking to November. We’re already thinking plans and thinking, ‘What can we do to make it simpler and easier on the voter?’ It will be massive. In ‘16, we were No. 4 for voter turnout all over.”
Harrison said in 2016 about 5,500 people voted early, and she expects that number to be larger this time. In the first day, 50 more people voted than four years ago.
“They usually vote pretty heavily in Lenoir City,” Harrison said. “(This) week will be our Tellico Village, about four days out there. The numbers will grow very quickly out there (this) week. We expect a very good turnout in the Village (this) week.”
Early voting is at three locations. Two full-time spots are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 100 West Broadway in Roane State Community College in Lenoir City and at 100 River Road in the county office building in Loudon. A temporary location is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday at the Chota Recreation Center at 145 Awohili Drive, Loudon, in Tellico Village.
Bring a federal- or Tennessee-issued photo identification, Harrison said.
Tabitha Oody, election commission deputy administrator, encourages early voting, especially if there is an address change.
“One of the main objectives is we just try to get people out to early vote because if you get more people out to early vote then your election day will be lighter,” Harrison said. “Which is good, because one of the reasons we like people to early vote is because if they have changed their address within Loudon County during early voting we can change that address at the location you come to early vote at, where if you do it on election day, if you show up at one precinct you may be sent to somewhere else to where you’ve moved. That makes the voter very unhappy.”
Early voting is also convenient.
“You can pick 11 days in eight-hour days that you can pretty much go vote, where election day it’s 12 hours, one day, and then a lot of people think — well, they don’t know, something could come up, the weather could be bad on election day,” Harrison said. “It may be snowing on the ground on election day in March, so that’s why I think they like to go out early.”
Election official Jim Roberts manned the county office building location last week.
“(Feb. 12), of course, it was sort of a bad day like today, we voted 106,” Roberts said. “Today it’s been rather slow. And when it clears up then the people are going to start coming in.”
New voting machines will be delivered in April, Harrison said.
“This year will be a constant roll,” she said. “We will be getting new voting machines for the August election. We welcome going to any organization, community group, whatever, once we have the machines here in April to do demonstrations to help familiarize the voters with the new process.”
For more information, visit www.loudoncountyvotes.com.
