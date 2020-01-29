Downtown Loudon group makes comeback

A familiar organization is making a return to downtown Loudon.
The Loudon Merchants and Property Owners Association has met twice since December in what group president Chelcie Martin hopes is a good sign of things to come.
Martin has owned Little Mama’s Boutique in downtown Loudon for a year.
“I think we’ve just had a lot of new merchants, especially downtown and throughout the town, that are just really excited to put some life back into this town,” Martin said.
With new blood comes a “new attitude,” she said.
“I’ll be 100 percent honest, I didn’t know what I was recreating,” she said. “We had several meetings last year and we did street festivals every third Saturday last summer. We had a vendor event down here, and this needs to be taken a lot more serious to get more people involved — include not just the downtown but include all of Loudon, the city of Loudon, and all of the businesses out to the interstate because there’s a lot of great people that love this town.
“We can’t just support each other down here, it’s got to be city wide,” she added. “We have to be bigger than just downtown.”
So far, 15 businesses are involved, Martin said.
“Last year we got in such a hurry with the street festivals and just wanting desperately to do something down here that we just didn’t have the proper approach to make it what it needed to be, really,” Martin said. “So we had poor attendance and just not a lot of support, so we want to do it the right way and just make the LMPOA a good thing again.”
The resurgence comes after local business owners worked under the name Loudon Business Association. Coupled with other problems, the LMPOA became “stagnant” after former executive director Patti Wells retired, Bo Carey, Greer’s Home Furnishings owner, said.
“It had gotten stagnant and there weren’t hardly any merchants in it anymore,” Carey said. “It had become more of a community group. … A lot of us like me, old hats that have observed the merchants groups for Loudon over the past 30 years or so, are glad to see the changes but it’s not as if one group has fought it out and survived over the other group. It’s just a transition of new blood, which was needed.”
Although Carey hasn’t been involved much in the new effort, he said the energy is good for Loudon.
“What little I’ve been exposed to I think is very positive and that’s because of new blood,” he said. “It’s not people that have been involved in merchants groups for years like me and others. It’s refreshingly millennials, new businesses. And not just millennials. I’m seeing the leadership seems to be from people who have not been involved in the merchants groups in the past, at least not very actively, and there’s new merchants.”
Martin hopes the group will soon take recruiting door to door and invite business representatives to lunches to “kind of explain and bring some new hope and excitement.”
“We would love to have everybody,” she said. “But we are going to go and personally start reaching out to businesses and then doing our lunches to hopefully get some new members. Our meetings have been at night. We’re trying to decide if we’re going to switch it to lunch so it’s more accommodating for a lot of us.
“A lot of us are young, there are much younger business owners down here, so we all have small kids, so we’re going to try to switch things up to make it more accommodating for everybody,” she added.
Plans are to have a presence in the Loudon Parks and Recreation Department’s Love N Loudon next month.
“Even if it’s just a booth or hot chocolate or just something, because the LMPOA hasn’t technically been announced yet,” Martin said. “We haven’t come out and said it’s back. I mean I’m sure people have heard, but we want to do it the right way and we don’t want to it be just, ‘Oh, they’re back’.”
LMPOA could also offer a big splash during the county’s 150th anniversary celebration in June.
“Whatever day the 150 years is, we’re going to try to do a huge festival separately from that but conjoined,” Martin said. “People are going to be down here, this is a great thing for Loudon so the LMPOA is going to try to separately do a street festival, bounce houses, hot dog eating contest, something. We’re going to have a huge festival, so that’s going to be our first big event.”
